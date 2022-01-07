Hampton University receives $1 million grant to support STEM-focused scholars

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University has received a $1 million grant with the focus of helping diverse STEM-focused scholars.

The grant from the New York Life Foundation will begin to be dispersed in spring 2022 for the fall academic school year.

“We are grateful for the New York Life Foundation’s commitment to Hampton University and its students,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President. “By investing so broadly in Hampton, the New York Life Foundation is setting itself apart as a supporter of diverse students and creating opportunities for the growth and development of a diverse new generation of scholars.”

The money is expected to help create and fund six separate funds as follows:

Student Bereavement Fund: This fund provides financial support for students who have lost loved ones and provides funding for the varied needs that may present themselves in such situations.

Alumni Engagement Fund: This fund supports partner programming executed throughout the country at National Hampton Alumni Association, Inc. hubs.

Career Services Engagement Fund: This fund supports the arrangement of specialized and targeted student engagement programs and activities, including info-sessions, career fair engagement, and resume-building workshops.

Senior Gap Funding Scholarships: This fund is specifically for graduating seniors studying in STEM areas who have gaps in their accounts that prevent them from graduating. The New York Life Foundation does not want “money” to be the reason a student does not graduate.

Sixteen-$20,000 Scholarships: This fund supports academic scholarships for sixteen (16) students who, once selected, each will receive a “renewable” $20,000 award for two years at Hampton.

“Full-Ride” Academic Scholarships with Internships: This fund supports two (2) students studying in STEM-related areas. Each will receive a $40,000 scholarship to Hampton. Selected students also will be recommended as interns in New York Life’s coveted summer internship program.

“This investment in Hampton University illuminates a clear commitment that we both share in helping students to overcome obstacles that may prevent them from pursuing academic achievement in general and especially with a STEM-focused career track. Our intention with this funding is to create brighter futures for these students and for generations to come,” said Heather Nesle, President of the New York Life Foundation. “This is a partnership that aligns with our philanthropic and social justice goals and we look forward to working with the Hampton faculty, students, and alumni over the next two years.”

In order for students to be eligible for the awards they must attend Hampton full-time, have a minimum 2.75 GPA, as well as major in science, technology, math, or other STEM-related academic areas.

Students will also need to demonstrate a financial need, as determined by the Hampton University Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships.

“We are thrilled with the New York Life Foundation’s generosity and support of Hampton,” said Dr. Joyce Shirazi, Dean of the Hampton University School of Engineering and Technology. “We know that they are specifically interested in computer engineering, computer science, and actuarial science majors, but they have broadened their lens to recognize that Hampton has a unique talent pool of excellent student scholars from across the campus. We believe this will indeed be a lasting partnership.”

