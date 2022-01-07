Patagonia Moving Swiftly Toward Recycled Materials

A new year means a brand new batch of hunting bows from all the top manufacturers. Check them out and pick your favorite!. The new Inline bow series from Prime Archery aims to take accuracy and feel to a whole new level. The Inline 1, Inline 3 and Inline 5 — featuring axle-to-axle lengths of 31, 33 and 35 inches — are powered by Prime’s all-new Inline Cam System. Much like Prime’s Parallel Cam technology, the Inline Cam is designed to create an equally loaded cam throughout the draw cycle. Prime accomplishes this on the Inline Cam by bringing the cable track in line with the string track for perfect alignment. Prime says this Inline binary system results in the most accurate compound bows ever made. In addition, the Inline Cam System provides a smooth, easy draw without sacrificing speed, as the Inline bows feature IBO speed ratings of 332 fps for the Inline 1, 337 fps for the Inline 3 and 343 fps for the Inline 5. Other highlights include limb dampeners to quiet shot noise and vibration, an extremely stiff, center-balanced 82X aluminum riser for shooting stability and Prime’s Nanogrip with NASA-developed Aerogel that won’t get cold even in extreme winter weather. Like all Prime bows, Inline models come with free strings and cables for life. Brace heights and mass weights for the three models are 7 inches and 4.3 pounds for the Inline 1, 6.5 inches and 4.4 pounds for the Inline 3 and 6 inches and 4.5 pounds for the Inline 5. All three models accommodate draw lengths from 26-30.5 inches and draw weights of 30-80 pounds. $1,199 (Inline 1 and 3) and $1,299 (Inline 5) | g5prime.com.

ARCHERY ・ 4 DAYS AGO