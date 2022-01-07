Marvel Preview: Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home]. In the week leading up to Christmas, Marvel gave longtime fans an early Christmas gift. With the one-two punch of Hawkeye’s penultimate episode and the highly anticipated release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel had seemingly integrated its Netflix universe with the cinematic universe of the MCU proper. In Hawkeye, eagle-eyed fans — pun intended — were already aware of easter eggs and hints at the return of a certain big bad from Netflix’s Daredevil, from Maya Lopez’s (Alaqua Cox) off-screen “uncle” to the Fat Man Auto company that houses the Tracksuit Mafia. Within the marketing and trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the return of Spider-Man’s past rogues’ gallery — Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jaime Foxx), and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) — hinted at the return of previous iterations of the web-slinging hero as well as other heroes of the Marvel multiverse. Finally, much of the speculation has been confirmed, but for anyone who isn't caught up on all things Marvel, the reintroduction of Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), and Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox), into MCU might need some explanation.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO