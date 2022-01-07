ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Preview: Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1

 3 days ago
The next pulse-pounding chapter in the saga of New York City’s Guardian Devil, this time starring ELEKTRA as Daredevil! Joined by Rafael De Latorre, Chip Zdarsky continues his landmark run and the DAREDEVIL story...

Collider

'Daredevil': The Most Important Things to Remember From the Netflix Marvel Series

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home]. In the week leading up to Christmas, Marvel gave longtime fans an early Christmas gift. With the one-two punch of Hawkeye’s penultimate episode and the highly anticipated release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel had seemingly integrated its Netflix universe with the cinematic universe of the MCU proper. In Hawkeye, eagle-eyed fans — pun intended — were already aware of easter eggs and hints at the return of a certain big bad from Netflix’s Daredevil, from Maya Lopez’s (Alaqua Cox) off-screen “uncle” to the Fat Man Auto company that houses the Tracksuit Mafia. Within the marketing and trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the return of Spider-Man’s past rogues’ gallery — Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jaime Foxx), and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) — hinted at the return of previous iterations of the web-slinging hero as well as other heroes of the Marvel multiverse. Finally, much of the speculation has been confirmed, but for anyone who isn't caught up on all things Marvel, the reintroduction of Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), and Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox), into MCU might need some explanation.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Daredevil Lands on Netflix Top 10 After Spider-Man, Hawkeye Appearances

Following the return of Charlie Cox as the "really good lawyer" Matt Murdock, aka the man without fear, in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D'Onofrio's long awaited reprisal of Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, in Hawkeye, Marvel fans are celebrating. The two characters made their debut on the Marvel/Netflix series Marvel's Daredevil and a return within the MCU seemed like a pipe dream, but now that it's here people are going back to where it all started. Fans have started watching Marvel's Daredevil enough now that it has officially landed on the Top 10 TV shows on the streaming service in the United States.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Jessica Jones' to 'Daredevil': The Wildest Marvel Netflix Moments

If you're a fan of comics or the superhero genre, it's time to get excited. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is bigger than ever. The MCU tends to put out several movies a year but after the cancelation of most Marvel series outside of Disney+, Marvel begins to interconnect its properties more than ever with a huge slate of television series for the streaming service. But as the world expanded, we also lost some phenomenal series. Shows such as Runaways and Cloak and Dagger that targeted younger audiences were cut from Freeform and Hulu.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #3

Normally, rescuing a kidnapped little girl doesn’t result in being surrounded by mind-controlled resort guests who want to attack you. But then, being Hawkeye doesn’t involve a whole lot of normal. Kate’s vacation itinerary keeps shortening:. Escape the hordes. Interrogate Susan about what the heck is really...
COMICS
