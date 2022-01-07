ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 18

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 4 days ago

On the surface, the Indianapolis Colts' matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars is a ho-hum affair between a playoff contender and the AFC's cellar-dweller. However, there's more drama to it than that.

The Colts control their own destiny and can get into the postseason with a win. However, they haven't beaten the Jaguars on the road in the last six tries dating back to 2014.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend.

Colts vs. Jaguars

  • Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 9, at 1:00pm ET
  • Where: Jacksonville, Fla.; TIAA Bank Field
  • Television: CBS — Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color), AJ Ross (sideline)
  • Stream: FuboTV
  • To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
  • Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | ESPN Radio — Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (color), Jeff Darlington (sideline)
  • On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

Colts' 2022 NFL Draft Primer: Which Draft Quarterbacks Fit the Colts?

Colts’ Collapse vs. Jaguars Requires Soul Searching from Top to Bottom

The Colts have proven capable of beating anyone else in the NFL, but they beat Jacksonville by just six points back in Week 10, and the Jaguars' defense features some terrific playmakers.

Will the Colts shake off their TIAA Bank Field demons while grabbing a piece of the postseason? Tune in on Sunday afternoon to find out how it goes.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Eagles Today

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in one of the biggest moves of the offseason. Fast forward to the end of the 2021 regular season and we have a clear winner. Philadelphia is heading to the playoffs, earning a Wild Card...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Shocked By NFL Result On Sunday Afternoon

The NFL world was truly shocked by one game result on Sunday afternoon. The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday afternoon needing to get past the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars to lock up a playoff berth. Unfortunately for Indianapolis, the Colts were unable to do it, falling to the Jaguars, 26-14, in...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Carson Wentz, Colts get meme treatment after choking away playoff spot

The Indianapolis Colts laid a giant egg on Sunday with a chance to reach the playoffs, and the social media trolls couldn’t jump on them fast enough. The Colts controlled their own destiny heading into Week 18. All they had to do was beat the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, and they could not get it done despite being more than a two-touchdown favorite. The Jags controlled the game from the start thanks in part to Carson Wentz playing one of his worst games of the season. Jacksonville cruised to a comfortable 26-11 win, eliminating the Colts from the postseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Darlington
Person
Rick Venturi
Person
Greg Gumbel
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz’s Performance Today

The Indianapolis Colts are on the verge of blowing their chance at the playoffs, and Carson Wentz is playing a key role in the collapse. Indianapolis trails the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars 23-3 early in the fourth quarter. A victory would have secured a playoff berth for the Colts, but right now it looks like they will be spending the postseason at home.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Playoff Scenarios: Could we see a bizarre situation in this elimination game?

The Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 game is set up to be a potential playoff elimination game. However, a couple of scenarios could see both teams make the playoffs. Let’s examine the scenarios for both the Chargers and Raiders in a game that will finalize the NFL playoff picture for the 2021-22 NFL season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Nfl Game Pass#Espn Radio#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Afc#Jaguars Date Time#Cbs#Wfni#Wlhk#Horseshoe Huddle
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars put together illustrious list of HC candidates

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for their second head coach in as many years. This time though, they didn’t wait until the end of the season, like they did with Doug Marrone, to fire Urban Meyer. They can start the process of interviewing candidates to fill their opening and it seems like they’ve already sorted out all their options.
NFL
WIBC.com

Colts Miss Playoffs In Embarrassing Fashion

INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday will go down as arguably the most embarrassing day in the history of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts—playing as the franchise’s biggest road favorite since 1978—got blown out by the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars. Like the opportunity they had the week before, the Colts...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

Ranking NFL head coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing?

A quick glance at the playoff field gives a pretty good idea of why there is such volatility in NFL coaching offices. Philadelphia Eagles first-year head coach Nick Sirianni has his team in the playoffs. Zac Taylor, in just his third season, took the Cincinnati Bengals from the basement of the league to the AFC North title.
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles Fans React To Former QB Carson Wentz, Colts Missing Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff run starts this weekend in Tampa Bay — but do you know what former player will be watching the playoffs from his couch? Carson Wentz. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts fell short of making the NFL playoffs. The Colts controlled their own playoff destiny but couldn’t pull out a win over the last two weeks. They finished the season with a 26-11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars — who finished the season with a 3-14 record. Ouch. Eagles fans didn’t waste any time letting Wentz know how they felt. “The Eagles made the playoffs AND have three...
NFL
blackandteal.com

Jaguars game today: Jaguars vs. Colts injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

Before the Jacksonville Jaguars go into offseason mode, they need to welcome the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 of the 2021 season. This game is going to stand out but not because of something the Jaguars did or will do on the field. Rather, fans who think the team shouldn’t keep general manager Trent Baalke will show up wearing clown costumes to show their disapproval. It will be interesting to see how owner Shad Khan responds to the movement but it seems like it hasn’t affected it much despite the fact that one of the team’s sponsors doesn’t want to be associated with a “clown game”.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
421
Followers
943
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy