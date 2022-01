Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Radicchio is more than just a pretty leaf. Also known as Italian or red chicory, this brilliantly-colored plant looks like a small cabbage. A cup of raw radicchio has only nine calories, with nearly 130 percent of the daily value for vitamin K. And the vibrant color is not only visually appealing but also healthy for the eyes: The purple-red hue comes from its abundance of zeaxanthin and lutein, phenolic antioxidants that protect the eyes from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Zeaxanthin and lutein also help to protect the vision process, improve visual acuity and protect against cataracts and age-related blindness. Additionally, zeaxanthin appears to prevent the death of photoreceptor cells in the retina. Here it’s tossed around with linguine and a cream-cheese combo. You could easily swap your favorite dairy-free alternatives, such as Silk’s heavy cream and Kite Hill ricotta.

