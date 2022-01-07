Marvel Preview: Devil’s Reign: Superior Four #1

Marvel has released a trailer for Fantastic Four: Reckoning War, or "The greatest war to ever rage across the Multiverse." This new Marvel Comics event coming in 2022 brings some comic heavy-hitters like Dan Slott, Carlos Pacheo, and Carlos Magno together for a Marvel Multiverse cosmic battle that will feature The Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, Silver Surfer, Annihulus, the X-Men, The Avengers and Cosmic entities like The Watcher and Eternity – to name a few! Of course, the driving force here is the mystery behind the kind of cosmic threat Dan Slott has planned, as some of Marvel's long-running cosmic storylines seemingly collide!
Comments / 0