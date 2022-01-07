ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Preview: Devil’s Reign: Superior Four #1

 3 days ago
THE FANTASTIC ARE NO MORE. LONG LIVE…THE SUPERIOR FOUR. Otto Octavius has acquired a taste for the infinite. Empowered by Wilson Fisk, Doctor Octopus faces a tantalizing, unprecedented opportunity...

aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Captain America/Iron Man #2

Meet the PALADINS! When a group of eager new super heroes interrupts Cap and Iron Man’s hunt for escaped Hydra commander Veronica Eden, Steve and Tony struggle to determine whether the team is an asset or a liability. But they’ll need all the help they can get when Veronica makes a powerful new friend…
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: The Amazing Spider-Man #83

The creator behind the biggest cover in the last decade is going to show you what he can do with one of the biggest Spider-Moments in decades, as Patrick Gleason writes and draws this issue. The Web-Head is facing unbeatable odds again. Can he rise to the occasion and save the day?
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #19

CHAOS SPREADS THROUGH THE UNDERWORLD! As Crimson Reign has ignited the underworld in all-out war, T’ONGA’s team of bounty hunters – including BOSSK, ZUCKUSS and TASU LEECH – are running out of time to save the one young girl who can stop the conflict between syndicates! A mysterious bounty hunter is out to assassinate a high ranking Imperial officer in a daring hit on a heavily armed cruiser. But was the hunter given the right target?
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Sabretooth #1

Announced in September, Marvel’s Sabretooth series is launching this February and today we have your first look at the first four pages!. Written by Victor Lavalle (The Changeling, Big Machine, Boom! Studios’ Destroyer), who was revealed to be joining the X-Office in AIPT’s X-Men Monday, with art by Leonard Kirk and Rain Beredo, the new series is set to debut on January 5th.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Wastelanders: Star-Lord #1

PETER QUILL HAUNTED BY HIS PAST! The legendary STAR-LORD has fallen on hard times. With the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY disbanded, PETER QUILL returned to Earth to find it a wasteland unlike anything he’s seen across the stars—heroes dead, villains in power. While he’s taken out one threat, others remain in the Wastelands, and Star-Lord’s own desire to assuage his guilt for being off-world during the calamity will land him right in the middle of another! Will Quill overcome the MYSTERIOUS FORCE waiting for him at the site of his lost love’s death? Or is she not really dead at all?
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: The Death of Doctor Strange #4

WHO WILL BE THE NEW SORCERER SUPREME? Someone has to stop the giant mystical threat devouring all magic, and it can’t be the Avengers. Or the Fantastic Four. Or the X-Men. It’ll take someone with the greatest skills and command over the mystic arts to save us all. It’ll take the Sorcerer Supreme. But who will that be?!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Black Widow #13

The Black Widow knows no fear, but that all changes as she faces a threat from her past! But how could someone have such a hold over the Black Widow? You think you know the story of Natasha Romanoff’s time in Madripoor. But you never witnessed her greatest fight—and her most decisive defeat. Guest artist Rafael T. Pimentel joins superstar Kelly Thompson for the deadliest bout of the Black Widow’s career—and that’s just a taste of what’s coming next for the Widows…
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: X-Cellent #1

“I’m thoroughly X-Statix to be working with Mike and Laura Allred again,” Milligan said back in October. “And it’s been truly X-CELLENT to discover that we’ve lost none of our alchemical fizz in conjuring up this new comic, this new title, this new beginning: The X-CELLENT!”
COMICS
ComicBook

Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Trailer Released by Marvel

Marvel has released a trailer for Fantastic Four: Reckoning War, or "The greatest war to ever rage across the Multiverse." This new Marvel Comics event coming in 2022 brings some comic heavy-hitters like Dan Slott, Carlos Pacheo, and Carlos Magno together for a Marvel Multiverse cosmic battle that will feature The Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, Silver Surfer, Annihulus, the X-Men, The Avengers and Cosmic entities like The Watcher and Eternity – to name a few! Of course, the driving force here is the mystery behind the kind of cosmic threat Dan Slott has planned, as some of Marvel's long-running cosmic storylines seemingly collide!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Warhammer 40,000: Sisters of Battle #5

THE TIME TO REPENT IS PAST—IT’S ALL-OUT WAR ON SISCIA! Time has run out for the SISTERS OF BATTLE when they encounter the forces of SLAANESH! As CANONESS VERIDYAN’S survivors attempt a return to the planet’s surface, CANONESS ORIS and the full might of the order strike down! But can they accomplish their mission and survive to tell the tale? The shocking conclusion to the SISCIA mission—and the link to the next WARHAMMER adventure!
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Marvel’s Darkhold: Omega #1

Marvel’s Darkhold event reaches its conclusion this Wednesday with the release of Darkhold: Omega #1, and you can check out the official preview of the grand finale here…. THE FATE OF ALL EXISTENCE LIES IN THE HANDS OF FIVE TWISTED MINDS! Five of the world’s greatest heroes—Spider-Man, Black Bolt, Blade, Wasp, and Iron Man—took a chance and read from the cursed Darkhold. They were meant to gain the power to fight back the dread elder god Chthon—but instead they’ve lost their minds and all they once held dear. Was it worth the cost? And who is their bold new ally—a product of Chthon’s dark dimension, or something else entirely? Steve Orlando and Cian Tormey deliver a heart-pounding conclusion to the epic Darkhold event—and introduce a hero who will take the Marvel Universe by storm!
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Dark Horse Preview: Hellboy: Bones of Giants #3

Hellboy, still inhabited by the ghost of the Norse god Thor, has his first confrontation with the newly resurrected Frost King Thrym! But not having recovered his full strength yet, Thrym slips away and leaves Hellboy to follow a grisly path toward their next encounter. Based on the novel by...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #1

One thousand years in the future, a Legion of Super-Heroes comes together to dedicate their lives to recapturing the great age of heroes of the 21st century. When the heroes discover that reality is falling to a great darkness in both times simultaneously, the Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes must team up to stop it all. But what is the connection between the secrets of the new Gold Lanterns and the coming of the Great Darkness? A monumental DC epic event miniseries!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #3

Normally, rescuing a kidnapped little girl doesn’t result in being surrounded by mind-controlled resort guests who want to attack you. But then, being Hawkeye doesn’t involve a whole lot of normal. Kate’s vacation itinerary keeps shortening:. Escape the hordes. Interrogate Susan about what the heck is really...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Darkhold: Omega #1

THE FATE OF ALL EXISTENCE LIES IN THE HANDS OF FIVE TWISTED MINDS! Five of the world’s greatest heroes—Spider-Man, Black Bolt, Blade, Wasp, and Iron Man—took a chance and read from the cursed Darkhold. They were meant to gain the power to fight back the dread elder god Chthon—but instead they’ve lost their minds and all they once held dear. Was it worth the cost? And who is their bold new ally—a product of Chthon’s dark dimension, or something else entirely? Steve Orlando and Cian Tormey deliver a heart-pounding conclusion to the epic Darkhold event—and introduce a hero who will take the Marvel Universe by storm!
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE AHOY Preview: My Bad #3

Stuff keeps happening in THE GREATEST COMIC BOOK UNIVERSE IN THE MULTIVERSE! Disaster strikes The Chandelier when he compares his social media feed to those of more popular crimefighters! AND! A look back at the glory days of traffic vigilante Rush Hour, when he enforced safety compliance on America’s thrilling freeways!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: Urban Legends #11

BATMAN & ZATANNA: Vita Ayala and Nikola Čižmešija join forces to tell a story that will change Batman and Zatanna’s relationship forever. Every year the two have to come together to defeat an evil curse. This year they fail, and the world is in peril because of it.
COMICS
