Ocean County Man Pleads Guilty To Terroristic Threats, Arson

By Chris Lundy
 3 days ago
Christopher Giberson (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

POINT PLEASANT BEACH – Police said a local man pleaded guilty to trying to set a group home on fire and then, months later, calling in threats to a school district.

Shaun Giberson, 40, of Point Pleasant Beach, pled guilty to Terroristic Threats and Arson. He faces five years in prison for each offense, but the terms would be served at the same time.

On August 18, 2020, the Manchester Police came to a group home where a backpack had been set on fire. Giberson was a resident at that home. He was arrested and released on a summons.

On March 18, 2021, he left threatening voice mail messages at both the Point Pleasant Borough High School and the Nellie Bennett Elementary School. Investigators learned that he was responsible and he’s been in jail ever since.

Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer commended Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Michael Abatemarco who is handling the case on behalf of the State, as well as the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department and Manchester Township Police Department, for their efforts.

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

