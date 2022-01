RICHMOND, Va. - The angry calls and emails began flooding in after a blackface photo from Gov. Ralph Northam's medical school yearbook page appeared on the internet. For several weeks following Feb. 1, 2019, the small staff of Northam's community liaison office absorbed the anguish and profanity of a public that wanted Northam gone. Loved ones urged the staffers themselves to quit rather than take that punishment - especially those who were Black, such as Traci DeShazor, the leader of the liaison office.

