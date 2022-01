Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. When visitors arrive at the office of America Knits in tiny Swainsboro, Georgia, the first thing they see on the wall is a black-and-white photo that a company co-founder, Steve Hawkins, discovered in a local antiques store.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO