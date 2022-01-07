ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diet tips we learned from pro athletes in 2021, from Rob Gronkowski's no-sugar diet to Tom Brady's smoothie recipe

By Jackson Thompson
 3 days ago

Getty Images

  • In 2021, star athletes from the NFL, NBA, Olympics, and beyond shared details their diet and fitness.
  • Some of our favorite tips came from Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal, and Rob Gronkowski.
  • They include smoothie recipes, plant-based diets, and eating more fatty fish.
Tom Brady's 80/20 rule can help you get more vegetables without going completely vegan
Tom Brady

Mark LoMoglio/AP Images

Tom Brady said he follows the 80/20 rule, which means 80% of his dish is plant-based foods like vegetables or rice and grains, while the other 20% is made up of lean meat or fish, according to his personal wellness brand TB12 .

This eating pattern allows the 44-year-old NFL legend to get many of the benefits offered by veganism, which include improved gut health, reduced inflammation, and lowered risk of certain diseases, according to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

However, he is also able to bypass the biggest challenges faced by vegans: finding dependable healthy sources of protein and deprivation of nutrients like iron and calcium.

Brady's strategy of adding 20% meat and fish into his diet is one effective tactic to remedy many of these risks. It creates a healthy compromise that results in most of the benefits of veganism with fewer drawbacks and less arduous planning.

NFL running back Austin Ekeler has a raw egg smoothie every day to up his protein intake
David Eulitt/Getty Images

NFL running back Austin Ekeler has been labeled the league's strongest running back for his strength in the weight room, and he says one way he's earned that label is by drinking raw egg smoothies every day.

The 26-year-old Los Angeles Chargers star told Men's Health that he drinks a smoothie with raw eggs and either regular milk or almond milk in his breakfast smoothies for protein, along with oats and fruit.

The smoothie is loaded with protein, however, Ekeler might be getting more protein by just cooking his eggs instead.

One egg contains about six grams of protein, but those proteins are locked into a tight ball when raw, and our bodies may have a hard time absorbing protein in this form, according to one study cited by Healthline . When the egg is cooked, the proteins unfold and combine with one another.

Eating eggs raw is also more likely to cause you to get salmonella — a type of bacteria that can cause serious illness.

Usain Bolt swears by eating pumpkin before a workout
Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty Image

Olympic record-holder Usain Bolt told Insider that his favorite pre-race snacks during his career were pumpkins and yams.

The two foods are relatively low in carbs and offer a boost of energy ahead of a workout. Pumpkins especially are potassium-dense foods, which are vital for heart and muscle function, and nerve impulses in our bodies.

They also contain large amounts of calcium and magnesium , which help maintain quick nerve impulses and reactions, enable quick muscle contractions, and regulate the flow of fluid in the body.

Meanwhile, Yams contain similar carbs, fibers, proteins, and nutrients as pumpkins, but with extra vitamin B6, which helps with digestion and metabolic health.

Kevin Love says a diet full of fatty fish keeps him playing at his best as he ages
Jason Miller/Getty Images

NBA star Kevin Love told Insider his diet consists of mostly fatty fish these days.

The 33-year-old power forward said his goal is to get plenty of protein while also keeping inflammation down, and eating fish like salmon, tuna, and swordfish on a regular basis helps him do that.

One serving of salmon or tuna can account for 41% of a person's recommended daily intake of protein, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Fish is also loaded with vitamins like B3, B5, B6, B12, D, and E, as well as omega-3 fatty acids , selenium, and potassium.

Klay Thompson's lettuce wrap replacements for burger buns can help cut out unnecessary carbs
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, Bill Hogan/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson swapped the buns on his burgers for lettuce wraps this year to cut down on carbs and add some extra greens to his diet, according to GQ .

The 31-year-old All-Star is looking to return to the basketball court for the first time in two years after missing the last two seasons to injuries. For Thompson, getting his diet right during rehab was a big step toward his return, as he said he didn't want to have "a fatty diet with lots of sugar, bread, carbohydrates."

Burger buns, most breads, and anything made with white flour are refined carbohydrates , which can increase inflammation in the body and, in turn, increase the risk of injury and slow down recovery.

Replacing white bread with leafy greens instead comes with more vitamins and nutrients, like fiber, vitamin C, and magnesium .

Rob Gronkowski has cut out all processed sugar to extend his career
AP Photo/Steve Luciano

NFL star Rob Gronkowski told Insider that he cut all processed sugar out of his diet with the help of his teammate Brady.

The 33-year-old tight end says following Brady's strict health routine inspired him to quit processed sugar completely, but not desserts as a whole. Gronkowski still eats sweets, but only ones that are made with organic cane sugar or organic brown sugar .

Gronkowski believes the switch has helped him play at a high level into his 30s, but it can also help anyone looking to lose weight and improve their health. Refined sugar is linked to obesity and excess belly fat, and is also known as a risk factor for conditions like diabetes and heart disease , depression , dementia, liver disease, and certain types of cancer in multiple studies, according to Healthline .

Popular forms of natural sugars include honey and maple syrup, which offer slightly more nutrients and fewer health risks than refined sugars. Still, they should also be consumed in moderation.

Jimmy Butler doesn't eat any meal without avocado
Jimmy Butler.

Eric Gay/AP Images

NBA star Jimmy Butler told GQ that every meal he's eating has to have avocado or he won't eat it.

His avocado obsession yields him plenty of fat, vitamins, and fiber. It can also serve as an example for anyone looking to get more nutrients out of their fat consumption.

Avocados provide a substantial amount of monounsaturated fatty acids. A single avocado contains around 21 grams of monounsaturated fat , commonly known as "healthy fat," which can help lower bad cholesterol.

They can serve as a substitute for butter or creamy salad dressings to swap out less healthy fats, and get a boost of potassium, vitamin C, and magnesium.

NFL quarterback Justin Fields' fully plant-based diet can help reduce the risk of injuries and aid digestion
Justin Fields

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields told Insider he switched to a plant-based diet in 2020, and stuck with it ever since.

The 22-year-old rookie said going plant-based has helped him feel less pain from playing football, and generally feel better physically in every day life.

Nutrients from plant-based diets contribute to several factors weigh into injury prevention, including improved blood flow and glycogen storage while reducing inflammation, according to the American College of Sports Medicine .

Many athletes swear by their own smoothie recipes to stay in shape
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Several athlete have their own personalized smoothie recipe which helps kickstart each day of their intense lifestyles, but they can also help an average person get their own filling of vitamins, fiber, and protein in the morning.

Brady's lactose-free smoothie recipe contains 34 grams of protein and plenty of blueberries for anti-oxidants, which has helped him reduce inflammation and avoid injury as he continues to play at an NFL MVP level at 44 years of age.

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal's smoothie recipe was similar to Brady's, but contained fewer ingredients and was lighter on protein, as he only uses blueberries, bananas and peanut butter. O'Neal doesn't depend on his smoothie to headline an pro-athlete's lifestyle anymore, but just to lose weight and stay in shape as he approaches 50.

Eckeler's smoothie is a bit of a wild card, as the 26-year-old running back includes a large dose of raw eggs. Eckeler uses his smoothie to build muscle and help him maintain the title of the NFL's strongest running back.

Read the original article on Insider

