ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Andrew Garfield Says He Is ‘Definitely’ Open to Playing Spider-Man Again

By Matt Singer
B100
B100
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. For the better part of two years, Andrew Garfield told anyone who asked that he was not going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He told a podcast he hadn’t gotten a call about the film. He said he was...

b100quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reportedly Joined ‘No Way Home’ Without Hesitation

Every Marvel fan lost their excellent seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returns to the big screen as their iconic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Critics and audiences praise Marvel for the fantastic writing of the three Spider-Men and how it propelled this Multiverse Marvel movie to stardom. Still, No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a shocking revelation to this crossover.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

No Way Home Actress Talks That Fun Spider-Man Easter Egg Even She Didn’t See Coming

Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home lie ahead. Spider-Man: No Way Home was more than just an amazing and emotional capper to Marvel Studios and Sony’s Homecoming trilogy – it was also a love letter to the iconic character’s history. As a result, it was chock full of jaw-dropping scenes and sweet easter eggs that superhero savvy viewers may have caught. One of the best nods actually paid tribute to Spidey co-creator Stan Lee. But another came early in the film and was delivered by Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant. And as it so happens, Rice actually didn’t see the fun reference coming.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
B100

Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Morbius’ Delayed Yet Again

Poor, cursed Michael Morbius. Not only is he a bloodsucking vampire, he cannot get his movie into theaters. Morbius, one of the most delayed movies of the pandemic era, has been delayed yet again. Originally intended for July 2020, the film — which stars Jared Leto as Marvel Comics’ living vampire — was bumped to March 2021, then October 2021, then January 21, 2022. Then the Omicron variant of Covid-19 emerged, throwing the short-term future of movie theaters into doubt once again. Today, Sony announced they were pushing Morbius from January to April 1, 2022. Once upon a time, Morbius was supposed to open a year and a half before Spider-Man: No Way Home. Instead, it will open at least four months after Spider-Man. That may well have been one of Sony’s considerations. With Spider-Man continuing to perform well in theaters in spite of the pandemic, all Sony was doing by releasing the movie now was competing with itself. They’re better off waiting.
MOVIES
B100

Will We See ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’?

The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Beware, True Believers. Spider-Man: No Way Home gave fans exactly what they had been asking for for years: The return of Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man series and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man movies. These weren’t brief cameos, either; both characters were major supporting players in the story. They didn’t just team up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. They hung out with him, offered him advice, and cracked joke about life as a friendly neighborhood superhero. But instead of giving the characters a final sendoff, Maguire and Garfield’s roles were so good, they only whetted Spider-Man fans appetite for even more movies featuring these characters.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Andrew Garfield Was ‘Desperate’ to Join ‘Narnia’ Films but Was Told He’s Not ‘Handsome Enough’

Andrew Garfield is currently enjoying the record-breaking success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which marks the third time the Oscar-nominated actor has played the web-slinger on the big screen. Had Garfield’s career gone has he intended, “Spider-Man” wouldn’t have been the only major Hollywood franchise under his belt. The actor recently told Entertainment Tonight that he was “desperate” to join Disney’s “Chronicles of Narnia” franchise as Prince Caspian when he was starting out in Hollywood, but the casting team allegedly thought Garfield just didn’t have the right look. “I remember I was so desperate. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in ‘The...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home introduced a new Avenger before the script changed

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: COVID home tests, $189 AirPods Pro, Fitbit sale, protein powders, more Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home is out breaking records at the box office, we’re finally starting to learn some of the secrets behind making the movie. We saw in-depth interviews with some of the film’s stars who didn’t have to lie anymore about the big No Way Home revelations. Also, the Spider-Man writers have explained the thinking behind No Way Home and addressed some of the script decisions that fans might question. And we’re learning more secrets about making No Way Home, like the brilliant...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, And More Respond To Rust Tragedy And Calls For Guns To Be Removed From Sets

While making movies seems like a glamorous and exciting profession, film sets can come with a certain level of danger. The industry is still reeling from the fatal accident that happened on the set of Alec Baldwin’s Rust, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. And now respected actors like Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, and more have responded to the tragedy, and calls for guns to be removed from sets.
MOVIES
The Independent

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has reportedly been asked to host the 2022 Oscars

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has been asked to host the 2022 Oscars, it’s been reported.Following the 2021 ceremony, in which there was no set host due to Covid-19 restrictions, it’s been confirmed that this year’s event will be overseen by one person.According to The Hollywood Reporter, that person is yet to be decided, but the Academy, the organisation behind the Oscars, has contacted the 25-year-old British actor, who once said he’d be interested in hosting.The outlet reports that the Academy has “reached out to him to explore that possibility”.However, it seems as if Holland will have to decline the...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Zendaya's Reaction To Tom Holland Saying He Wants To Start A Family Is Priceless

When we heard that Tom Holland said he wanted to take a break from acting to start a family, we firstly couldn’t believe what we were hearing, but then instantly couldn’t help but wonder what his girlfriend Zendaya thought. Well now we can wonder no more, as we finally know what the 25-year-old Emmy-winner thinks about her boyfriend’s comments; and we have to say, we are quite surprised by what was revealed!
CELEBRITIES
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b100quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy