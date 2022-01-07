ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMW unveils iX Flow concept car that changes colors

By Sunny Kim
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW just unveiled the iX Flow concept...

www.cnbc.com

CarBuzz.com

Watch This BMW iX Change Paint Color In A Split Second

The BMW iX was just revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show in high-horsepower M60 flavor, and it's a seriously impressive machine. With 610 horsepower, it makes more than even the mighty BMW M8, and that car has a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 while this one is powered exclusively by the flow of electrons.
CARS
mymodernmet.com

New BMW iX M60 Car Can Change Its Exterior Color by Pushing a Button

Why settle for one car color when you can have two? German car band BMW has designed an innovative version of their electric iX car which gives users the option of two different exterior shades. The magical iX Flow debuted at CES 2022 (the annual Consumer Electronics Show) where it stunned audiences by changing from white to black in a matter of a couple of seconds.
CARS
Jalopnik

Somebody Tell BMW It Made An iX That Changes Shades, Not Colors

Almost a month ago, BMW teased a “color-changing car” for CES. Today, we got to see that car: it’s an iX with a wrap that can go from black to white, partially or completely. Black and white are not colors, as an elementary school art teacher will tell you, but rather shades, so I’d say BMW didn’t quite deliver what it promised here. That’s not to say the result isn’t neat, though.
BUYING CARS
Times Union

BMW iX Flow Previews New Wave Of Color Design

BMW created the ideal getaway car: a color-swapping EV that will discreetly disguise while making a silent, engine-less escape. The German automaker debuted the iX Flow electric crossover at CES 2022, and though it’s far from production, it’s a fun look-ahead for tech geeks and fans of heist movies.
CARS
techeblog.com

BMW iX Flow with E Ink Technology Allows Vehicle to Change Color in Real-Time, Here’s a First Look from CES 2022

Color changing paint is nothing new, but the BMW iX Flow takes it to a whole new level. It’s capable of fluid color changes in real-time, thanks to a specially developed E-ink body wrap. When this wrap is stimulated by electrical signals, the electrophoretic technology brings different color pigments to the surface, resulting in a body skin that can change shades instantly. Unlike standard displays or projectors, this technology does not require additional energy to keep the chosen color state constant. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
TECHNOLOGY
yankodesign.com

BMW iX Flow Concept is a chameleon of the automotive world destined for a sci-fi movie debut

In 2021 BMW announced that they’d been working on a color-changing car, and now at CES 2022 the crazy idea is finally a reality, in the form of a chameleon-like electric vehicle. This is one of the most eye-catchy things seen at the Omicron inflicted show in Las Vegas this year. BMW calls it the iX Flow Concept and although it seems like any other iX crossover prototype, what it has got is something straight out of a Transformers movie plot. A futuristic car that can blend right into its surroundings to go invisible magically!
CARS
