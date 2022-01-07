BMW unveils iX Flow concept car that changes colors

Alpha Motor Corporation has not yet launched one electric vehicle, but its touted line-up continues to grow apace.
The California start-up recently unveiled renderings of another retro-looking EV that it plans to offer in the not-so-distant future. To recap, the marque’s prospective fleet includes a coupe, a sedan, a saloon, an off-roader and a pickup. The newest addition is a luxury estate wagon based on the planned Saga saloon.
The aptly named Saga Estate has the same sleek silhouette as its predecessor, but is longer, wider and heavier. The roof has been extended, too, to create a steeply angled hatchback for storage....
