Public Safety

Funeral service details for Trooper John Horton

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe funeral for a fallen NC...

Visitation, funeral set for man killed in Rutherford County trooper crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The second man killed in a crash involving North Carolina troopers will be laid to rest Sunday. Dusty Luke Beck was killed on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, after being struck by a responding officer during a traffic stop. Officials say Trooper John S. Horton had pulled over Beck at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road in Rutherford County just before 9 p.m. A second officer, who happened to be the troopers’ brother, Trooper James Horton, was responding to the stop when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the stationary patrol vehicle and struck Trooper John Horton and Beck, who were both standing along the roadside.
Funeral held today for fallen state trooper

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A funeral will be held Friday for the state trooper who was tragically killed in a crash Monday night. Services for Trooper John Horton will be Friday in Rutherford County. A procession of law enforcement vehicles will escort his body at 11 a.m. from the funeral home to Isothermal Community College, where the visitation and funeral is taking place.
Friends, law enforcement, Forest City community honor Trooper John Horton

FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Trooper John Horton's brothers in blue left no stone unturned when it came to sending him off with respect. What looked like nearly 50 law enforcement officers, if not more, participated in a funeral procession as John's body was transported from the hospital to Harrelson Funeral Home, in Forest City.
Funeral arrangements for a fallen North Carolina trooper released

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The funeral details for a fallen North Carolina trooper on Friday have been released. Sargent Christopher Knox with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety released funeral details for fallen trooper John S. Horton who died Monday. Knox released the following details:. Services to honor...
