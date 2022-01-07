Funeral service details for Trooper John Horton

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The second man killed in a crash involving North Carolina troopers will be laid to rest Sunday. Dusty Luke Beck was killed on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, after being struck by a responding officer during a traffic stop. Officials say Trooper John S. Horton had pulled over Beck at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road in Rutherford County just before 9 p.m. A second officer, who happened to be the troopers’ brother, Trooper James Horton, was responding to the stop when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the stationary patrol vehicle and struck Trooper John Horton and Beck, who were both standing along the roadside.

