ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Elmo's feud with pet rock captivates internet

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JchoB_0dfiHDxf00

Elmo is not tickled by the antics of Rocco, his friend Zoe’s pet rock.

This week, the internet has been captivated by the "Sesame Street" superstar muppet’s feud with Rocco after a video from 2004 surfaced and went viral.

In the 35-second clip , Elmo, Zoe and Rocco are at the "Sesame Street" lunch counter when Elmo asks Gabi, another muppet, if he can have an oatmeal cookie because it’s his favorite flavor. When Gabi tells Elmo that she gave the last cookie to Rocco, Elmo says he’ll just switch his cookie with the pet rock. What happened next was enough to take the usually cheerful Elmo from just being red to seeing red.

"You can't have this cookie Elmo, Rocco wants to eat it,” Zoe says in the video.

An enraged Elmo responded, "How?! How is Rocco going to eat that cookie, Zoe? Rocco doesn't have a mouth, Rocco is just a rock. Rocco's not alive!"

The feud dates back to 1999 when the rock first appeared on an episode of "Sesame Street," providing a source of irritation for Elmo throughout the decades.

Memes, gifs, and TikTok videos turbocharged Elmo’s breaking point across social media, with many users expressing how his mood matches how they’ve been feeling during this stressful time.

On Wednesday, in an attempt to diffuse the heated exchange, Elmo responded on Twitter, saying "Don't worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever!" he wrote "Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha! Elmo doesn't want to talk about Rocco."

MORE: 2-year-old boy goes viral after seeing lookalike in 'Encanto'

No comment from Rocco, as usual. Elmo took the discussion one step further with a subtweet, asking, “Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious.”

That’s when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson entered the chat , responding on Thursday, “Yes, my friend. This Rock devours cookies.”

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Elmo Is Going Viral For Beefing With A Rock, And It’s A Total Mood

Elmo has been in our hearts for years and we’ve always known Elmo as the fun-loving, sweet, furry red puppet who lives on Sesame Street. At the top of 2022, Elmo is going viral on Twitter and not for making his daily neighborhood rounds to Big Bird, Bert, and Ernie. Elmo is choosing violence this time around and we can’t help but hold our sides at the sight of Elmo losing his cool.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Kilgore News Herald

No One Wanted to be Friends with This Rescue Camel — Until a Baby Cow Came Along | The Dodo

No one wanted to be friends with Sir Camelot. He would stand in the field crying. Then a tiny calf named Benjamin Button arrived. Keep up with Benjamin Button and Sir Camelot at on Facebook: http://thedo.do/SperanzaAnimalRescue and on Instagram: http://thedo.do/speranza_rescue_pa. You can help Janine rescue more animals by supporting Speranza Animal Rescue here: http://thedo.do/donatesperanza.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Rock#Sesame Street#Feud#Tiktok#Nicholasjlevi#Green Goblin Elmo
TODAY.com

Elmo responds to viral video following feud with Zoe on Sesame Street

A clip from a 2004 episode of “Sesame Street” is going viral over Elmo’s reaction to Zoe’s pet rock wanting the same cookie that he wanted. The little red monster took to Twitter to settle the beef, saying he and Zoe have practiced sharing and are still best buds, but says he doesn’t want to talk about Rocco the rock.Jan. 6, 2022.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
New York Post

German shepherd has a ball building ‘snowman’ in adorable video

This pooch is on the ball. A German shepherd wowed fur fans on social media after it was filmed impressively rolling a supersize snowball as if building the foundation for a snowman. A video of the Dog-natello’s wintry work of art boasts 16.2 million views on TikTok. “But does...
ANIMALS
iheart.com

The Rock Is Feuding with . . . Cookie Monster???

Step aside, Vin Diesel . . . The Rock has a new nemesis. And his name is Cookie Monster. (???) It all started when a 2004 clip from "Sesame Street" went viral, featuring ELMO getting extremely upset with ZOE's pet rock Rocco. Why? Because Zoe wouldn't let Elmo have Rocco's COOKIE.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Twitter's resurfacing of Elmo's Sesame Street feud with Rocco has made 2022 fun so far

Since a Twitter account posted a 2004 clip of Elmo's feud with Rocco the rock on Monday night, the clip has garnered 8 million views. "The Elmo/Rocco feud is a bit of silly nonsense," says Michelle Jaworski. "It’s incredibly harmless, taps into both our collective nostalgia for Sesame Street and a relatable kind of frustration—being told something that isn’t real, totally is—but gives us clear and surmountable stakes. In the fight between Elmo and Rocco, only one can win."
VIDEO GAMES
GMA

GMA

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy