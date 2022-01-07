ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings vs. Nuggets: Lineups, injury reports and TV info for Friday

By Cody Taylor
 4 days ago
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the Denver Nuggets host the Sacramento Kings, and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 7
  • Time: 9 p.m. EST
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington, Altitude TV

Kings at Nuggets notable injuries:

Sacramento: Terence Davis (ankle) is questionable. Richaun Holmes (health and safety protocol), Louis King (two-way contract), Chimezie Metu (health and safety protocol), Neemias Queta (two-way contract), Jahmi’us Ramsey (G League) and Robert Woodard II (G League) are out.

Denver: Jeff Green (health and safety protocol) and Zeke Nnaji (health and safety protocol) are questionable. Vlatko Cancar (foot), Petr Cornelie (health and safety protocol), P.J. Dozier (knee), Markus Howard (knee), Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Sacramento Kings:

  • F Harrison Barnes
  • F Marvin Bagley III
  • C Damian Jones
  • G Tyrese Haliburton
  • G De’Aaron Fox

Denver Nuggets:

  • F Will Barton
  • F Aaron Gordon
  • C Nikola Jokic
  • G Austin Rivers
  • G Facundo Campazzo

FanSided

Cavs-Kings: Starters, odds, injury report and TV channel for Monday

After a disappointing loss in Klay Thompson’s return to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will try to wash that one on Monday night at the Sacramento Kings, the second leg of their latest back-to-back. In the first meeting of the season between these two...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Clippers news: Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Nuggets

The LA Clippers are set to face the Denver Nuggets in The Crypto Dot Com Arena Tuesday night. The Clippers have been without star Kawhi Leonard all season as he rehabs from a torn right ACL. Nonetheless, it leads to an inevitable question: Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs. the Nuggets?
NBA
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: DeMarcus Cousins and Michael Malone reunited

The Denver Nuggets are signing big man DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, landing the backup center the Mile High City has craved so badly since the departure of JaVale McGee to the Phoenix Suns in the offseason. Nikola Jokic continues to set the pace and accomplish the unimaginable at...
NBA
