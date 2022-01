Uber stock has performed very poorly since IPO, but I believe the company's luck will soon change. Uber (UBER) is a stock that once was at the center of investors' attention in 2019. Recently due to poor performance many analysts have moved away from the stock. Currently most of the stock-based compensation packages that were being registered on the public market always seemed to skew the equilibrium of the stock. Due to these shares being public the market capitalization went from 69 Billion at IPO to 81 Billion. Currently the shares are trading at IPO level in the low 40s. At today's prices, I believe Uber is a solid buy on fundamental weakness and future growth potential.

TRAFFIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO