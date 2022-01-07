ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals rule out RB Chase Edmonds for Sunday's regular-season finale

 3 days ago
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds

The Cardinals will be without one of their top offensive weapons this weekend as they fight for the NFC West title.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury announced during his press conference Friday that running back Chase Edmonds will not play in Arizona's regular-season finale against Seattle, according to Kevin Parrish Jr. of the team's official site. Wide receiver Rondale Moore and defensive back Marco Wilson will both be out as well, per Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic.

Edmonds is dealing with simultaneous ribs and toe injuries. He missed four games earlier this season when a high-ankle sprain landed him on the IR.

When healthy, Edmonds has formed a formidable backfield duo with James Conner. The speedy Edmonds is averaging 49.3 rushing yards per game and 5.1 yards per attempt in 2021. He's also been an effective pass-catcher, as he's averaging 3.6 receptions per game for an average of 25.9 yards per contest.

Arguably his best game of the season came just two weeks ago, when he rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown and caught eight passes for 71 yards against the Colts. That score was one of just two touchdowns on the year for the tailback, both of which have come on the ground.

Edmonds has spent all four years of his career with the Cardinals ever since they selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Fordham. He's rushed for 1,551 yards in that time and reeled in 921 yards through the air.

The Cardinals have already clinched a playoff berth at 11-5, but stand to potentially gain ground still Sunday. If they beat the Seahawks and the Rams lose to the 49ers, the Cardinals will win the NFC West and host at least one playoff game.

