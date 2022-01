This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. The Aspire Vero is Acer's first laptop made from post-consumer recycled plastics, and it ships in packaging made from recycled materials that are also 100% recyclable. Launched at CES 2022, the 15.6-inch laptop's chassis and screen bezel is made from 30% PCR plastic, while the keycaps on the keyboard are 50% PCR plastic. The inside of the laptop is also designed to be easily accessible and upgradable. Despite the plastic body, the Aspire Vero has a higher-end look and feel. And now the design is getting a special edition with inspiration from National Geographic.

