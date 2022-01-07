Warmer & windy today, calm & cool Saturday – Mark

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s be clear and cold Monday night with lows around zero and wind chills between -10 to -15 degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, they’ll be breezy southerly winds will allow for warming temperatures on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, but despite a good deal of sunshine, a gusty wind will make it feel colder. (Credit: CBS) It’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s on Wednesday. Thursday will feature a chance for light snow showers with highs in the mid 30s. (Credit: CBS) The best chance for snow this week will be Friday evening through Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s this weekend. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 1°, with wind chills as cold as -10 to -15 degrees. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and not as cold. High 29°. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 37°.

