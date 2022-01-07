Blotter: Suspected fentanyl pills found in hotel room

COLD SPRINGS COURT: A father, 29, called to report his son, 13, trying to buy drugs in their driveway. When deputies arrived, the vehicle in the driveway drove away, but security videos identified the vehicle and it was found about 30 minutes later and stopped for a traffic violation. A drug dog indicated on the vehicle and 5.77 grams of marijuana, along with a small amount of THC wax and tobacco vape pens were found. One man, 18, was arrested for possession of marijuana and one teen, 16, was ticketed for possession of a controlled substance and was released, Sheriff Scott Matheny said.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO