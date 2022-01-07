ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Blotter: Suspected fentanyl pills found in hotel room

By Jonathan Gallardo
Gillette News Record
 4 days ago

TOWER WEST: Two people were arrested for drug possession Thursday afternoon. Officers responded for a possible domestic violence incident in a hotel room. They spoke with a 33-year-old man,...

Fontana Herald News

Suspects are arrested for allegedly stealing personal hygiene products valued at more than $1,200

Two men and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly committing a robbery in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department. On Jan. 2, Frank Cruz, 22, of Riverside entered a retail business in the Colonies Shopping Center with two teenage juveniles. The three allegedly loaded carts full of personal hygiene products (valued at more than $1,200) and exited to a waiting SUV driven by Randy Acuna, 19, of Riverside, police said.
UPLAND, CA
Gillette News Record

Blotter: Dad busts drug deal

COLD SPRINGS COURT: A father, 29, called to report his son, 13, trying to buy drugs in their driveway. When deputies arrived, the vehicle in the driveway drove away, but security videos identified the vehicle and it was found about 30 minutes later and stopped for a traffic violation. A drug dog indicated on the vehicle and 5.77 grams of marijuana, along with a small amount of THC wax and tobacco vape pens were found. One man, 18, was arrested for possession of marijuana and one teen, 16, was ticketed for possession of a controlled substance and was released, Sheriff Scott Matheny said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS LA

Edwin Oliva Of Montebello Sentenced To 33 Years In Prison In Connection With Woman’s Fatal Fentanyl Overdose

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Montebello man has been sentenced to more than 33 years in prison after prosecutors say gave fentanyl to a woman who died of a fatal overdose. Edwin Oliva, 30, was sentenced Friday to 400 months in federal prison. He had pleaded guilty back in September to one count each of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and possession with intent to distribute heroin. Oliva has been in federal custody since March of 2019. (credit: DEA) Prosecutors say Oliva gave an unidentified woman a line of drugs to snort on Feb. 28, 2019 and did not tell her the...
MONTEBELLO, CA
Daily Voice

CT Man Sentenced For Possessing Gun, Drugs While On Federal Supervised Release

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 4.25 years in prison for narcotics distribution and firearms possession, and for violating the terms of his prior supervised release. Ronnell Rogers, age 28, of New Haven, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 5, to prison time, as well as three years of supervised release following his time in jail, said Leonard C Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC7 Chicago

Mom tracks down man charged with killing son, setting body on fire: 'I knew that it was him'

BURNHAM, Ill. -- As police investigated the murder of her teenage son, Leslie Bell said she decided to look for the killer on her own. Bell spoke with neighbors to find out who had last been seen with her son, 17-year-old Isaiah Davis. She tracked down and briefly met with the man who is now accused of shooting Davis to death on Oct. 28 in south suburban Burnham.
BURNHAM, IL
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 3 Killed In Maryland Snowplow Crash

Authorities have revealed the identities of three people killed when their car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police say Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks, 27, of Clinton; Natasha Ann Hunter, 41, of Baltimore and Gary Eugene Early of Baltimore all died when their Cadillac collided into the back of a Peterbilt snowplow dump truck at Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Rd., on Jan 3.
MARYLAND STATE
KSBW.com

Update: Missing Santa Cruz woman found by search and rescue team

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — UPDATE 12:55 p.m.: Bethany was located by the sheriff's office search and rescue team. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 34-year-old woman last seen in Davenport. According to the sheriff's office, Bethany Rodgers, 34, was last seen...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
The Independent

Utah ‘millionaire’ accused of holding woman hostage and carving eerie message into her hand

A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.The woman had...
PUBLIC SAFETY

