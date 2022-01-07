ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County Health Department Shuts Down 3 Eateries

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three eateries have been shut down by the Allegheny County Health Department.

The Health Department said it ordered Dirty Birds Chicken & Waffles on Third Street in Verona, L & L Cake Pops in Penn Hills and Lee’s Ooey Gooey Chewies in Swissvale to close on Wednesday.

All three businesses were open and operating without valid health permits, the Health Department said.

When the closure orders are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.

