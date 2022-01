Toast is one of those things — like the way the toilet paper should hang, or whether "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie — that pretty much everyone has an opinion on. According to ABC news, one in 10 Americans start the day with toast or some kind of bread stuff, and The Travel claims that the most eaten breakfast foods in this country are cereal, eggs, and avocado toast. An opinion on how toast should be prepared is another really defining characteristic to many people. According to YouGov, 58% of Americans say toast should be somewhat lightly-toasted, while 28% percent line up with the somewhat darkly-toasted group. Only 1% prefer burnt toast, while 4% fall in the very dark preference range, and 8% go with very-lightly-toasted bread.

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO