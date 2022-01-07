ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

FREE HOME COVID TEST KITS: Palm Beach County Updates Saturday Schedule

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Friday afternoon updated its distribution schedule — and location list — for COVID-19 testing kits that you can use at home.

We remind our readers that you must have Palm Beach County identification proving that you live here. A New York driver’s license combined with a promise that you “have spent winters here since 1929” won’t cut it. You must have proof of Palm Beach County residency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKpxj_0dfiDYpA00
City of Boca Raton says that it will require cars to enter the distribution area from Westbound on Yamato onto Congres. There will be NO entry from eastbound Yamato.

From Palm Beach County in an official adivsory: Two locations have been added and one closed (Jupiter Community Park) for Saturday’s distribution of COVID home test kits by Palm Beach County. The test kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to two test kits per household. Proof of Palm Beach County residency must be shown to receive the test kits.

Drive-through test kit distribution will begin at the following locations at 10 A.M. Saturday and remain open until that day’s allotment has been given out or 2 P.M.

Dan Calloway Recreation Center (NEW)

1472 Martin Luther King Blvd, Riviera Beach

Dyer Park

7301 N. Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach

John Prince Park

2520 Lake Worth Rd., Lake Worth,

Commons Park

1600 Poinciana Blvd, Royal Palm Beach

Glades Pioneer Park

866 State Road 715, Belle Glade

Pompey Park (NEW)

1101 NW 2 nd Street, Delray Beach

West Delray Regional Park

10875 W. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

City of Boca Raton Administration Complex

6500 Congress Ave., Boca Raton

