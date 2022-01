Hi there, New here but I've been baking sourdough bread for about two years. I've got a question for bakers that have made whole wheat sourdough using the recipe from their book "Tartine" . I usually make the country bread and decided to change things.up a bit by making the whole wheat version. It calls for a forty to sixty minute rest after combining the leaven, water, and flours and then to proceed with steps six through nine. Going by several of their other bread recipes, the salt and and a small amount of additional water should be added after the autolyze period. I don't know if it's an editing glitch but there's no mention of that in this recipe. Is the best way to proceed to add just salt after the rest period and then proceed with the remaining steps of folding and shaping the loaves? .

