DEXTER, MI - Thanks to a recent blast of cold winter air, a public outdoor skating rink in downtown Dexter is now open for this season. On Friday, Jan. 8, city officials announced on Facebook the rink in Monument Park was open. The rink went up in mid-December, according to City Manager Justin Breyer, but it took several weeks to build up the necessary three inches of ice.

DEXTER, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO