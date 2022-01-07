ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Paola Miranda-Rosa: Everything we know about missing Florida woman

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUNl6_0dfiAwzX00

Florida woman Paola Miranda-Rosa has been missing since 18 December after visiting a state park north of Orlando .

Her last contact with her family was on 17 December when she had lunch with her mother and uncle.

Filmed swimming in river by hikers

On 5 January, police announced that Ms Miranda-Rosa had been identified by her family in video footage taken by hikers showing her swimming and wading in a river on the day she disappeared in Wekiwa Springs State Park.

The 31-year-old can also be seen in two photos taken by the hikers that day.

The search effort

The Sheriff’s office said they plan to search four and a half miles of the river around the area where Ms Miranda-Rosa was seen, using camera equipment that “has the capability to see into hard-to-reach areas that cannot be explored by standard scuba equipment”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34cxET_0dfiAwzX00

For three days last month, more than 150 law enforcement officers searched the park using planes, drones, boats, scuba divers, bloodhounds, and volunteers riding on horses.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Ms Miranda-Rosa had lunch with her mother and uncle on 17 December and went to the state park the following day.

“After that Paola has just vanished,” her sister Andrea Miranda said, according to the paper . “The park has been completely searched. She’s not there. At this point, we’re searching everywhere for her.”

Her car was found at Wekiwa Springs State Park on 21 December, but no other indication of her location has been found.

Past mental health problems

Her mother, Ivonne Rosa, told Telemundo 31 in December that her daughter’s past mental health problems could have been a part of her getting confused and becoming lost, but it remains unclear if it’s a factor in her disappearance. She added that her daughter may need help finding her way back home.

Police have said that Ms Miranda-Rosa has battled schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Foul play isn’t suspected, the Sheriff’s office has said.

‘We love you, we are waiting for you,’ family says

Speaking in Spanish in a YouTube video posted in December, Ms Rosa said her daughter “had already bought her Christmas presents for her doggies”.

“She never used to go out and leave her dogs alone at her house,” she added. “She left with the purpose of returning to her home. We do not know what happened that she did not return, she did not go back to her house.”

“It’s hard to even focus on the fact that it’s the holiday season. I don’t even know what day it is right now,” Andrea Miranda told Fox 35 on 22 December. “We see Christmas lights around us. We see that. But you are tunnel vision on the mission of finding her.”

“We immediately felt like something was wrong. It’s just not normal,” she added.

“Of course, it hurts this holiday. We want her with us, but we have to do what we have to do,” Ms Miranda said.

The missing woman’s father, Gustavo Miranda, told Telemundo 31 : “We love you, we are waiting for you. Everyone. Family, your friends, and people who don’t even know you.”

“We’re not giving up,” Mr Miranda said last month. “We don’t want anybody to give up. We want you to know that Paola was extremely loved. She loved us.”

Police and family asks public for information

“Don’t be afraid to share it, even if it’s wrong, like if it’s somebody else. We want her home,” Andrea Miranda told Fox 35 on 22 December. “Paola, we love you! We want you home!”

Ms Miranda-Rosa has been described as being 4 foot 10 (147 cm) and around 145 pounds (66 kg). Her hair is reported to be reddish-violet in colour and she has brown eyes.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone with information about the disappearance to call 407-348-2222.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cops release video of missing woman, 31, wading through alligator-infested Florida river before she vanished: Officers bring in underwater cameras to search for her

Authorities in Florida have released a video and photos showing a woman wading through an alligator-infested river near Orlando on the day of her disappearance three weeks ago. Paola Miranda-Rosa, 31, who has a history of mental health issues, was last seen by her family on December 17 at her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WFLA

‘A tragedy’: 8-year-old falls out of 7th floor window in Florida

MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) — An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday after falling out of a 7th floor window of a condo in North Miami, according to police. NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that the incident happened at Greenwich Condominium. North Miami police said the child suffered “bad injuries” and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. However, authorities […]
MIAMI, FL
click orlando

Ocala man broke into home, forced himself on girl, Marion deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man from Ocala who they say admitted to kicking in the door of a home and then forcing himself on a girl Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home near Belleview around 2 p.m. by the victim.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

New video, photos released in search for Paola Miranda-Rosa

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – New images released by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are the latest to come out of the search for Paola Miranda-Rosa, who has been missing since Dec. 18. The sheriff’s office released video and two photos Wednesday taken by hikers of a woman wading...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Mental Health#Wekiwa Springs State Park#Sheriff#The Orlando Sentinel#Telemundo
osceolasheriff.org

PRESS RELEASE UPDATE MISSING PERSON Paola Miranda-Rosa

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office continues to follow up on tips that have been received by the. public. We also continue to work in conjunction with The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on tips. that develop in their jurisdiction with our detectives here in Osceola County. The video and two.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Photos, video show missing woman Paola Miranda-Rosa in Wekiva before disappearing, deputies say

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has released new photos and a video believed to be Paola Miranda-Rosa who has been missing since Dec. 18. On Wednesday, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released a video and two photos taken by hikers of a woman wading in the Wekiva River on that day. The Sheriff’s Office said family members believe that it is Miranda-Rosa n the images.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Harmony Montgomery missing: Everything we know about 7-year-old last seen two years ago

On New Year’s Eve, the Manchester police launched an investigation to find a seven-year-old missing child who was last seen two years ago.Harmony Montgomery, described as a four-feet-tall girl with blonde hair, blue eyes and glasses in the missing person report, was living with her father Adam Montgomery in the state of New Hampshire before she disappeared. She is also legally blind in her right eye. She was last seen by police on 1 October 2019 when they were on a home visit in Manchester city, police chief Allen Aldenberg said on Friday. But the police department got the missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mynews13.com

Paola Miranda Rosa's family asks for help to find her

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Gustavo Miranda makes his way through his neighborhood in Orange County posting flyers of his missing daughter, Paola Miranda Rosa. Paola was last seen by her family on Friday, December 17, a week before Christmas. What You Need To Know. Paola Miranda Rosa was last...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
SCDNReports

Florida Man Tries to Strangle Woman with Shoelace

Florida Man Tries to Strangle Woman with ShoelaceScreenshot. A man in Florida has been arrested after attempting to strangle a woman with a shoelace. The victim was riding a bus in Miami with the perpetrator, Aaron Quinones, when he attacked her. It seems as though the woman had no prior connection to Quinones.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

The Independent

424K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy