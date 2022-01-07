ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

North Carolina out to snap losing streak against Virginia

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EP7dX_0dfiAmPV00

To run or not to run. It’s the perpetual hoops question.

And as it applies to the Atlantic Coast Conference, no two teams are more philosophically opposed than North Carolina and Virginia, who will meet Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

While the Tar Heels push the tempo, the Cavaliers rein it in. Lately in their matchups, slow and steady has won the race as Virginia has beaten North Carolina seven straight times.

The last team to cast such a spell over UNC in its proud history was North Carolina State, which defeated the Heels nine straight times from 1972-75.

On Saturday afternoon, Virginia (9-5, 3-1) will try again to frustrate North Carolina (10-4, 2-1) with its half-court, trench warfare tactics.

“It starts with flying back on defense,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said. “Going against Carolina, that’s always a theme, your ability to make them go against your set defense.”

Virginia enters on an uptick after ACC wins on the road over Syracuse and Clemson. Tuesday’s 75-65 victory was particularly satisfying, considering two weeks earlier the Cavaliers lost to Clemson by 17 points.

In Tuesday’s physical game, 6-6, 246-pound Jayden Gardner (23 points) was a force as he drew eight fouls inside on the Tigers. Kadin Shedrick (eight points, six rebounds, four blocks) and reserve Francisco Caffaro (eight points) also helped the Cavaliers to a 34-22 edge on points in the paint.

More physicality has been a recent emphasis for Virginia and will be key against North Carolina, Bennett said.

“They get offensive rebounds with their size,” Bennett said. “So you gotta be good on the bookends, the front and the back. We’ve gotta play as assertively and as hard as we can.”

The frontcourt pieces employed by UNC’s first-year coach Hubert Davis are formidable. They include 6-10 Armando Bacot, who leads the Tar Heels in points (15.7 per game) and rebounds (10.4), 6-11 Dawson Garcia (10.0 points) and 6-9 Brady Manek (12.4 points).

The Tar Heels are coming off a 78-73 loss Wednesday night at Notre Dame, despite 21 points and 17 rebounds from Bacot, who questioned his team’s effort afterward.

“It was just flat out an embarrassing loss,” Bacot said. “It’s unacceptable that we can’t win these games with all the talent that we have. It’s unacceptable that we’re not paying attention to our coaches and just not playing Carolina basketball.”

-Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Local
Virginia Sports
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Preseason Top 10 Rankings

Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Dawson Garcia
Person
Armando Bacot
Person
Tony Bennett
FOX59

Williams leads No. 3 Purdue past Penn State 74-67

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Trevion Williams, coming off the bench for the first time in five games, scored 21 points including the final go-ahead basket, and No. 3 Purdue held off Penn State 74-67 on Saturday. The 6-foot-11 Williams was 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds despite sitting out over eight minutes of the […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carolina Basketball#Unc#Cavaliers#Acc#Clemson#Tigers
chapelboro.com

Career-Best Bacot Performance Helps UNC Basketball Snap Virginia Losing Streak

Local election season may be over, but Armando Bacot could still run a compelling campaign for mayor of Chapel Hill. The junior big man put together the best game of his career Saturday against Virginia, pouring in 29 points and grabbing 21 rebounds (both career-highs) in a 74-58 win over the Cavaliers, Carolina’s first in the series since 2017. Bacot is the first Tar Heel to record a 20-20 stat line since Brice Johnson did so with 39 points and 23 rebounds in 2016.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
FanSided

Syracuse Football: Star Albany transfer heads to FSU; what’s next for SU?

Highly regarded and sought-after transfer player Jared Verse, who received offers from many high-major teams including Syracuse football, has announced via his Twitter feed that he will in fact transfer from the University of Albany to Florida State. I wrote about him recently along with a few other names I thought would be exciting to see playing at Syracuse but sadly this one did not pan out.
SYRACUSE, NY
fadeawayworld.net

LaVar Ball Advises LeBron James To Retire In Cleveland: "Go Finish Up Your Thing And Get Game In Your Hometown, Man."

A couple of weeks ago, LeBron James was somehow linked with a move back to Cleveland seeing how well the Cavaliers are playing this 2021/22 NBA season. The Cavs are shocking the world when nobody expected little to nothing from them, climbing positions in the Eastern Conference. Right now, they rank 6th, avoiding the play-in tournament positions.
NBA
WLTX.com

National Player of the Year is ready to go to work at Clemson

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Clemson signed 12 players in the December early signing period headlined by 5-star quarterback Cade Klubnik from Austin, Texas. Klubnik was recently named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year after he guided the Westlake Chaparrals to a third consecutive UIL state title. Klubnik has never lost a game as a starter and in his prep career he threw for 7,426 yards and 86 touchdowns.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy