Reports: Jaguars to interview Bill O’Brien next week

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing in former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien for an interview next week, multiple outlets reported Friday.

O’Brien, 52, led the Texans to a 52-48 record and four playoff appearances during his seven-year tenure (2014-20). He was fired after an 0-4 start to the 2020 campaign.

He is currently the offensive coordinator at Alabama and will coach in Monday night’s national championship game against Georgia.

The Jaguars are seeking a replacement for Urban Meyer, who was fired last month due to a disappointing season on the field and a series of embarrassing incidents off of it.

Doug Pederson, Jim Caldwell and Todd Bowles have reportedly already interviewed with Jacksonville. Others said to be under consideration include NFL offensive coordinators Kellen Moore (Dallas Cowboys), Nathaniel Hackett (Green Bay Packers) and Byron Leftwich (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

–Field Level Media

