Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic, Heat’s Tyler Herro fined $25K

The NBA on Friday fined Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro $25,000 apiece for their roles in an on-court altercation.

The players were not suspended for their exchange in the final minute of the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game in Portland.

Nurkic and Herro tangled after the former’s screen knocked the latter to the court. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Herro took issue and pushed the 6-11, 290-pound Nurkic, who responded with an open left hand to the face.

Both players received technical fouls and were ejected in the Heat’s 115-109 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Nurkic, 27, is averaging 13.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 34 games (all starts) this season.

Herro, 21, is averaging 20.3 points, 4.9 boards and 3.9 assists in 33 games (10 starts) this season.

