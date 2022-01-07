EG part ways with BRANTED, roca, Temperature

Evil Geniuses’ Valorant roster is down to two players after the team released Brandon “BRANTED” Ballard, Daniel “roca” Gustaferri and Nolan “Temperature” Pepper.

“Thank you for being a part of EG Valorant, we wish you nothing but the best!,” the team tweeted Wednesday.

BRANTED and roca joined EG in June, when Temperature was the only holdover from another roster overhaul that saw Christine “potter” Chi transition to coach in August. However, the roster struggled for the remainder of 2021, with the best result being a runner-up at the Valorant Midwest Showdown last month.

BRANTED, 25, also previously competed for Sedated and Decisive.

“never felt more motivated and ready to prove myself in 2022,” BRANTED tweeted. “Can play literally any role/agent but extremely comfortable on astra/viper. Will be streaming and grinding in the mean time.”

Roca, 26, joined EG after competing with Spacestation Gaming for six months.

“Evil Geniuses is kind enough to release me early from my contract so I can pursue other opportunities,” roca tweeted. “With that being said, I am looking for a new team. Very ready to put more work in. Availability? Whenever you want. LETS GO. Going at 2022 real different.”

Temperature was part of a groundbreaking mixed-gender roster revealed by EG in January 2021 as the team entered the Valorant scene for the first time. The team entered the Champions Tour with no competitive experience together and struggled from the beginning.

“I have now been released from my contract,” Temperature tweeted. “I am now a Free Agent and looking for a team. Ready to grow as a player and teammate. Willing and able to play any role but more versed with Sova and Sentinels.”

EG will now be seeking to add players alongside Kelden “Boostio” Pupello and Mike “pho” Panza ahead of the 2022 VCT season that begins later this month.

–Field Level Media

