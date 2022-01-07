ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EG part ways with BRANTED, roca, Temperature

 3 days ago

Evil Geniuses’ Valorant roster is down to two players after the team released Brandon “BRANTED” Ballard, Daniel “roca” Gustaferri and Nolan “Temperature” Pepper.

“Thank you for being a part of EG Valorant, we wish you nothing but the best!,” the team tweeted Wednesday.

BRANTED and roca joined EG in June, when Temperature was the only holdover from another roster overhaul that saw Christine “potter” Chi transition to coach in August. However, the roster struggled for the remainder of 2021, with the best result being a runner-up at the Valorant Midwest Showdown last month.

BRANTED, 25, also previously competed for Sedated and Decisive.

“never felt more motivated and ready to prove myself in 2022,” BRANTED tweeted. “Can play literally any role/agent but extremely comfortable on astra/viper. Will be streaming and grinding in the mean time.”

Roca, 26, joined EG after competing with Spacestation Gaming for six months.

“Evil Geniuses is kind enough to release me early from my contract so I can pursue other opportunities,” roca tweeted. “With that being said, I am looking for a new team. Very ready to put more work in. Availability? Whenever you want. LETS GO. Going at 2022 real different.”

Temperature was part of a groundbreaking mixed-gender roster revealed by EG in January 2021 as the team entered the Valorant scene for the first time. The team entered the Champions Tour with no competitive experience together and struggled from the beginning.

“I have now been released from my contract,” Temperature tweeted. “I am now a Free Agent and looking for a team. Ready to grow as a player and teammate. Willing and able to play any role but more versed with Sova and Sentinels.”

EG will now be seeking to add players alongside Kelden “Boostio” Pupello and Mike “pho” Panza ahead of the 2022 VCT season that begins later this month.

–Field Level Media

Related
dotesports.com

MOUZ parts ways with ropz

MOUZ, the esports organization formerly known as mousesports, announced today that star rifler Robin “ropz” Kool is departing the team’s CS:GO roster. With this departure, ropz’s four-and-a-half-year trek with MOUZ comes to a close after joining the org when he was only 17 years old. Coincidentally, he joined soon after superstar Nikola “NiKo” Kovač departed for FaZe Clan and reports have been circulating that FaZe is now close to signing ropz in a move that would reunite him with former IGL Finn “karrigan” Andersen.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

X10 CRIT parts ways with blooming VALORANT lineup

X10 CRIT has parted ways with its SEA VALORANT lineup ahead of the 2022 VCT Circuit. The team exceeded expectations at VALORANT Champions 2021 when they eliminated tournament favorites, Envy, early in the group stages. They then challenged VCT Berlin Champions Gambit in the quarterfinals, before ultimately losing the series in a narrow 2-1 loss.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

100 Thieves part ways with VALORANT sub seven

100 Thieves has parted ways with substitute VALORANT player Johann “seven” Hernandez ahead of the 2022 VCT season. The org has been making an onslaught of changes to its VALORANT team following the squad’s unsuccessful run through the VCT Last Chance qualifiers. Though, some expected seven to be a strong candidate to move up to a starting role in 100 Thieves.
VIDEO GAMES
97.9 WGRD

Crown the Empire Part Ways With Drummer Brent Taddie

Crown the Empire have parted ways with drummer Brent Taddie. They posted a statement about the split on their social media. "After many wonderful years of friendship, adventures, and non-stop touring together worldwide, Crown the Empire and Brent Taddie have parted ways. While it is sad for us to see Taddie leave and move on to other things in life, this decision was made amicably between the members as it was understood that people's interests change over time," the band wrote.
MUSIC
The Oakland Press

Report: Lions expected to part ways with Anthony Lynn

The Detroit Lions are expected to part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn after their Week 18 contest against the Green Bay Packers. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter Sunday morning, “The #Lions and OC Anthony Lynn are expected to part ways following today’s game, sources say. One of the more respected leaders as a HC, it was never a good fit as OC for Lynn in Detroit. He had play-calling duties stripped earlier, and now both sides appear set to walk away.”
NFL
