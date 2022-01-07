OG reveals all-French Valorant roster

OG revealed an all-French Valorant roster on Thursday ahead of the 2022 Champions Tour season beginning Jan. 10.

The team is comprised of Benjamin “uNKOE” Chevasson, Theo “OniBy” Tarlier, Joey “fxy0” Schlosser, Mathieu “LaAw” Plantin, Elian “MateliaN” Romagnoli and coach Julien “daemoN” Ducros.

“After a difficult but enlightening 2021, it was clear that we were not ready to give up on such a promising competitive scene so easily,” OG said in a release. “When the time came to build a new team for 2022, we trusted the leadership of Julien “daemoN” Ducros and Benjamin “uNKOE” Chevasson, long time captain of OG Valorant.

“Throughout our experience in the scouting process, and the implementation of the regional league systems in EMEA, we saw an opportunity in France, with a land full of raw talent determined to make noise at the highest level and carve a name for themselves.

“This team mixes experience at the highest level of esport with ambitious youngsters in pure OG fashion.”

The new roster has gathered for a bootcamp in Lisbon’s Sunflower House ahead of the start of the first Open Qualifier for the VCT Stage 1 beginning Monday.

“I’m thrilled to take on this season with a new direction for our Valorant project,” daemoN said. “With Riot’s competitive format rehaul adding to the hurdles of the rebuild process, we’re delighted to share with you the amazing core of players who will wear our colors throughout the challenges ahead.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: