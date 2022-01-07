ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from The Weeknd, Sebastián Yatra, and more

By Rebecah Jacobs
 3 days ago

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. After two weeks off for Christmas and New Year’s Eve, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing The Weeknd, Gunna , and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. The Weeknd - Dawn FM

Two years after The Weeknd shared his mega-successful After Hours album, The Weeknd is back with Dawn FM . This time around, the singer pulled out all the stops, announcing of the tracklist earlier this week featuring notable figures such as comedian Jim Carrey and music industry legend Quincy Jones .

Now that it has finally arrived, the 16-track project features guest verses from Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator .


2. Sebastián Yatra - “Amor Pasajero”

Sebastián Yatra is kicking off 2022 with the debut of a new song “Amor Pasajero” from his highly anticipated forthcoming album Dharma . He co-composed the track with a few collaborators, including Andres Torres and Mauricio Rengifo , who produced the song.

The beat in “Amor Pasajero” is accompanied by a playful music video filmed in Buenos Aires’s Villa Lugano neighborhood, featuring a cameo from renowned Argentine actress Betiana Blum . The idea was created by Sebastián Yatra and it was directed by “Adios”/”Chica Ideal” visual collaborator Joaquín Cambre .


3. Gunna – DS4Ever

Amid dating rumors between Gunna and Chloe Bailey , the rapper has released his highly-anticipated album DS4Ever, featuring an appearance from Bailey herself.

Along with their collaboration, “you & me,” the album also includes guest verses from Young Thug, Future, BLEU, 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Lil Baby , and more.


4. Earl Sweatshirt - “Titanic”

Earl Sweatshirt just shared a new song titled, “Titanic” along with revealing the tracklist for his upcoming project, Sick!

“SICK! is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns,” Sweatshirt said in a statement. “Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother (‘The People Could Fly’). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere. these songs are what happened when I would come up for air.”


5. Tiago PZK, LIT killah, Maria Becerra, Nicki Nicole - “Entre Nosotros REMIX”


6. 2 Chainz and 42 Dugg - “Million Dollars Worth of Game”


7. Cordae - “FABEV Freestyle”



RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Maluma
Person
Sebastián Yatra
Person
Gunna
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Quincy Jones
Person
Chloe Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Music Industry#Art#New Music#Grupo Firme#Sza#The Weeknd Dawn Fm#Argentine#You Me
