ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Cobra Kai’ actress Vanessa Rubio is proud of the series Latinx representation

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

Vanessa Rubio is the actress giving life to Carmen Diaz on the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai . The 38-year-old New Jersey-born Colombian appreciates portraying the role of an intelligent and strong woman. Rubio, who stars as the mother of Miguel (played by Xolo Maridueña ) and the love interest of Johnny Lawrence, played by William Michael Zabka , became a regular of the show’s fourth season.

In a recent interview for The Hollywood Reporter , Rubio discussed her participation in the show. “It is nice to be part of a family unit that feels like it could exist on its own, separate from Cobra Kai ; a Latino family, not particularly entrenched stereotypical Latino story types,” Rubio tells the publication. “It is just a joy to bring that character to life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXeoo_0dfiAJ0Y00 Cobra Kai

According to the magazine, Vanessa is a self-described kid of the ’80s; therefore, her familiarity with the iconic franchise goes back to The Karate Kid . Fast forward to 2022, Rubio stars in the martial arts comedy-drama and a sequel to the original films. The actress said that season four would examine her role’s relationship.

“We will see where it goes,” she said. “But I think their relationship shows that Carmen’s presence in the show is distinct. She is the candle flame; we are all hoping Johnny will follow and better himself when he gets there. A second chance love story is relatable to a lot of people.”

Besides having an on-screen relationship, her character also shows a special bond with her son Miguel. According to the actress, she has also watched Xolo grow as an actor and a young man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McDKe_0dfiAJ0Y00 GettyImages
Xolo Mariduena attends the premiere screening and conversation of YouTube Original‘s “Cobra Kai” Season 2 at The Paley Center for Media on April 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

“He is amazing,” she said. “And he and I understand our Latino representation and have fun building the Diaz dynamic through all these seasons. Representation is a big deal. When I read the statistics about how little Latinos are represented, like 3.5 percent on film and TV. And of that 3.5 figure, 5 percent are speaking roles. It can drive you nuts.”

Vanessa said that there is no “heaviness on our shoulders,” but she does feel empowered and responsible for representing correctly the culture. “I feel a responsibility for this character because I know she means so much more in the great scheme of people seeing themselves on screen,” she says.

RELATED:

Xolo Maridueña secures the role of Blue Beetle in HBO Max’s upcoming superhero movie

Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand launch My Cultura Podcast: ‘Lone Lobos’

21 Netflix original series and films featuring Latinx talent in front of or behind the camera

Adding, “and I appreciate the character so much because she represents a very dignified, stable, unified force in this story. The producers and creators are very responsive to the ideas I have to offer because, as a Latina, I do have to say these things even more. So I feel more empowered to do that; I don’t mind repeating myself.”

Rubio said that she feels great satisfaction with Carmen because she was introduced as a strong mother working in the medical field. “She started out as a strong-willed single mother, but now she is blooming into her essence, allowing Miguel to fly and make his own mistakes,” Rubio says. “I think they went through the worst of it in season three. And so we will see the recovery in season four and season five.”

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Inside the Magic

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Unexpectedly Passes Away

An actress well-known for her role as the voice of Princess Anna in the Japanese dub of Disney’s Frozen (2013) blockbuster has unexpectedly passed away at age 35. Sayaka Kanda was also known for her recent voiceover work on Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. People Magazine shared an English translation of details provided on Kanda’s official website:
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xolo Maridueña
Person
Johnny Lawrence
Person
Jacob Bertrand
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
MOVIES
Distractify

What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Did you catch all of the original programming that dropped on Netflix in 2021? If not (and especially if you're looking for something new to binge during that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's), we've rounded up seven of our favorite Netflix originals that are highly rated and worth sacrificing an entire day just to watch every episode.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latina#Film Star#Colombian#Latino#Youtube Original S
Distractify

Is Wilmer Valderrama Leaving 'NCIS' After Being on the Drama Series for Five Seasons?

When actor Wilmer Valderamma joined the cast of NCIS as Special Agent Nick Torres in Season 14, he quickly became a fan favorite. At first, it may have seemed like a humorous choice to cast Fez as an NCIS agent, but he’s become a series veteran and an essential of the series over time. Currently, the hit drama is on winter hiatus, taking a break from CBS audiences’ screens before it returns in the New Year.
CELEBRITIES
fame10.com

Drama Erupts Between Former GH Co-Stars As Ingo Rademacher Appears On Fox Nation

The war of words has escalated from social media to prime time between former General Hospital (GH) cast-mates Ingo Rademacher and Nancy Lee Grahn. On Wednesday, December 15th, Rademacher appeared on Tucker Carlson Today and spoke at length about his firing from GH. As the two discussed the global health crisis and their criticisms of health mandates, the former soaps star revealed more behind-the-scenes glimpses into GH during his final days.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Just Got Amazing News From Netflix

Netflix is doubling down on Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. Sutter, who brought FX viewers the saga of Jax Teller, Opie Winston and the rest of the Sons, is getting a new original series on the streaming platform. The show is titled The Abandons and is set in the Old West. It's not clear how soon he will be able to work on The Abandons, since he is also working on Netflix's This Beast, his first movie as a director. Sutter also co-created the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans M.C. and served as co-showrunner on its first two seasons before he left FX.
TV SERIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy