The offseason quarterback carousel continues to churn via the transfer portal. All eyes are now on Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams and USC quarterback Jaxson Dart. Williams is the top prize of the offseason. The former five-star QB is the top-ranked player in 247Sports’ transfer rankings with a perfect grade of 100. Dart isn’t far behind as the No. 3 overall player in the portal with a grade of 99. Both are considered future NFL signal callers and potentially program-changing QBs.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO