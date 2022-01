It’s the new year and your Cleveland Cavaliers are currently sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22-17. While the Cavs have hit a slump due in part to injuries, health and safety protocols, and some position concerns, this team is in a much better position than where they were at last year. Their most recent 114-101 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers is a sure sign of that.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO