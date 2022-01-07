ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Snapshot: Sagittarius A* gives its compliments to the chef

By Caitlyn Buongiorno
Astronomy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike any happy eater, our Milky Way’s supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), belches every time it consumes a particularly hefty meal. The resulting small outbursts, or...

astronomy.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
Slate

Why Astronomers Are “Crying and Throwing Up Everywhere” Over the Upcoming Telescope Launch

On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Hydrogen#Snapshot#The Astrophysical Journal
BGR.com

This video is the last time you’ll ever see the James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope mission officially started on December 25. Now, though, the telescope is finally saying goodbye to the Ariane 5 rocket that took it to space. In a new video of the Webb Space Telescope shared by the European Space Agency, we get a final look at the telescope as it heads off to officially kickstart its years-long mission. Watch the last James Webb Space Telescope video What makes this video of the James Webb Space Telescope so special is this is the last time that we’ll see the spacecraft. Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb won’t...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Footage From The First-Ever Probe to Touch The Sun Will Leave You Speechless

Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Mysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Legacy Of Moon-Forming Impact

Thin structures that dramatically slow the passage of seismic waves have been identified where Earth’s outer core meets the mantle. New research determines these features – known as Ultra Low Velocity Zones (ULVZs) – are made of layers of different material, probably left behind from when the Earth's outer regions were a magma ocean. In particular, at least some ULVZs could have arisen from the same event that caused the Moon's formation.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
CNET

Scientists spot one of the longest known structures in the Milky Way

According to NASA, our home Milky Way galaxy is about 100,000 light-years across. That's beyond ginormous for humans who typically measure big things in relation to the height of the Eiffel Tower. So when astronomers say they've found "one of the longest known structures in the Milky Way," they mean they've found something truly monumental.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Massive Star Erupts Energy With Force of Billion Suns

Here on Earth, we tend to think of our sun as the most powerful thing in existence. After all, the star gives our planet life. Furthermore, it casts its light on the rest of the solar system. It’s hard to wrap our minds around anything more powerful. However, space is vast and full of stars. Not long ago one far-off star erupted and released as much energy as a billion suns. That, in and of itself is awe-inspiring. The fact that all of that energy erupted in less than a second is just mind-boggling.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Asteroid or Spaceship? The First-Known Interstellar Object In Our Solar System Explained

You probably wouldn't be able to spell its name correctly right off the bat, but with one look at it, you'd exactly know what we are talking about. The mysterious space object 'Oumuamua, which was tumbling through our solar system for some time, first caught our attention back in 2017 when it was detected by the Pan-STARRS telescope. It didn't look like anything we'd seen in our solar system, since, with an aspect ratio of 6:6:1, it's basically an otherworldly pancake. Its discovery has both excited and scared scientists and the general public, as it's the first confirmed interstellar visitor to our home solar system ever.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A giant asteroid that’s 3,500 feet wide is hurtling toward Earth right now

A giant asteroid over 3,500 feet wide is flying through space towards the Earth. Don’t worry, though, it isn’t going to hit us, but it will pass close by on January 18, 2022. Astronomers named it Asteroid 7498 (1994 PC1). The asteroid is roughly 2.5 times the height of New York’s Empire State Building. NASA considers it a potentially hazardous asteroid because of its size, and how close it flies close to the planet.
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Daje! By the end of the month super asteroid will touch the earth!

A huge asteroid, considered “potentially dangerous” by NASA, two and a half times the height of the Empire State Building in New York is set to skim the Earth at the end of this month passing through its orbit. With an estimated diameter of at least one kilometer,...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Spacecraft discovers 'hidden water' in Mars Grand Canyon

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Who's up for an adventure? You just need to catch a crewed spacecraft to Mars, land near a massive canyon there and go in search of hidden water. The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) spacecraft has found evidence of "significant amounts of water" in the Valles Marineris canyon system on the red planet.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Smallest Black Hole Ever Found

As technology progresses and our reach to space grows, scientists continue to discover new things. One of their latest discoveries is a black hole that is among the smallest ever found. Among the biggest mysteries regarding space, black holes are still a subject riddled with question marks. One of the...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Don’t Look Up: Several Asteroids Are Heading Towards Earth – Dealing With Real-Life Threats to Our Planet

Don’t look now – but we are currently experiencing a rash of stories about a forthcoming global catastrophe. But in a change from reports of pandemics and climate change, this global catastrophe is produced by the impact of a giant asteroid. Or comet. Or both. This may feel extra ominous given the events in the recent Netflix film “Don’t Look Up,” in which the Earth is threatened by a “planet killer” asteroid.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope: What’s next for the alien hunter and when will it send first photos of the stars?

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope is now safely launched, but there is still much to be done before it glimpses into the past at the first moments of creation.The telescope, which is the largest of its kind, was propelled from South America on 25 December with the aim of scanning the cosmos for the elusive remnants of the 13.7-billion-year-old stars and galaxies formed from the Big Bang.In the aftermath of the launch, the telescope had to unfold its sunshield to shade its enormous 6.5-metre mirror, followed by the mirror itself to capture as much light as possible.Webb should reach its...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy