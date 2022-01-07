ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Shell pursues $7 billion buyback ‘at pace’ despite LNG troubles

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Dutch Shell said it will pursue its $7 billion share buyback program after selling its U.S. shale business “at pace” as its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production was hit once again by unplanned outages. Fuel sales were also hit by a slowdown in global economic activity...

www.oilandgas360.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lng#Natural Gas#Royal Dutch Shell#Omicron#Benchmark European#Asian#Shell Plc#Permian
Sourcing Journal

Rising Energy Costs Rattle Manufacturers in Turkey, Pakistan

With skyrocketing prices for electricity and natural gas, the Turkish and Pakistani manufacturing sectors are feeling the squeeze. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oilandgas360.com

Low-carbon operations will become key asset, Exxon out front with tech

Carbon capture and storage, (CCS) clean hydrogen and floating offshore wind are all low-carbon technologies that are on the cusp of mass commercialisation and where the oil and gas sector could achieve leadership and massive scale. Keen to ensure Guyana maintains its green credentials, the government has given ExxonMobil approval to study the use of carbon capture tech in the new oil-producing country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Enterprise buys into Permian natural gas market with $3.3B acquisition

(Bloomberg) –Enterprise Products Partners LP agreed to buy Navitas Midstream Partners LLC from Warburg Pincus LLC for $3.25 billion in cash to add natural gas pipeline and processing assets in the Permian Basin, the world’s most prolific shale basin. The acquisition, Enterprise’s largest since 2014, will expand the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
oilandgas360.com

U.S. responding to soaring natural gas prices with major supply ramp up

“We have furnished the British great material support and we will furnish far more in the future. There will be no ‘bottlenecks’ in our determination to aid Great Britain.” President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s resounding commitment in 1940 to supply Britain with military equipment has been on people’s minds again recently, as other shipments from the US have been helping relieve a different kind of crisis in Europe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

IPO Update: TPG Pursues $1 Billion U.S. IPO Plan

TPG (TPG) has filed to raise $1.0 billion from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement. The company operates as a global alternative investment asset manager for institutional and high net worth investors. For investors who can tolerate somewhat ‘lumpy’...
STOCKS
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices prep for third weekly advance as supply lines fray

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) –Oil was poised for a third weekly gain as demand remained resilient while supplies are frayed across the OPEC+ coalition and beyond. Futures increased again on Friday to trade near $80 a barrel in New York, bringing this week’s increase to almost 7%. Kazakhstan’s biggest oil producer has altered output at the giant Tengiz field following protests in the country, while Libyan production has also been crimped. The oil market has firmed into a bullish backwardation structure, signaling growing supply tightness.
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

U.S. oil majors’ stock prices return to pre-pandemic levels

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) –A rally in oil prices lifted U.S. energy stocks to the highest since the pandemic emerged more than two years ago. The S&P 500 Energy Index rose 2.3% Thursday to the highest close since Jan. 7, 2020, when the virus was still thought to be contained to central China. Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. reached pre-pandemic stock prices earlier this week, while shale drillers ConocoPhillips and Pioneer Natural Resources Co. are trading at levels not seen since 2018.
HOUSTON, TX
oilandgas360.com

Permian’s biggest oil producer closes 2022 hedges in bullish outlook

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) –Pioneer Natural Resources Co., the biggest oil producer in the Permian Basin, closed out almost all its hedges for this year, indicating a bullish outlook for crude prices. The move will cost $328 million spread over the course of 2022, Pioneer said in a filing Wednesday, but...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy