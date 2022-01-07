Shell pursues $7 billion buyback ‘at pace’ despite LNG troubles

Royal Dutch Shell said it will pursue its $7 billion share buyback program after selling its U.S. shale business “at pace” as its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production was hit once again by unplanned outages. Fuel sales were also hit by a slowdown in global economic activity...
HOUSTON (Bloomberg) –Less than half of oil and natural gas drillers in the U.S. Great Plains and Rocky Mountains plan to curb emissions of carbon dioxide and methane this year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Even fewer have any plans to cut back on flaring...
Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras will begin exploration this year at a resource-rich region along the country’s northern coast that falls in the same geologic trend containing the massive offshore discoveries made in neighboring Guyana. According to Petrobras reservoir executive manager Tiago Homem, the company plans to invest...
With skyrocketing prices for electricity and natural gas, the Turkish and Pakistani manufacturing sectors are feeling the squeeze.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Carbon capture and storage, (CCS) clean hydrogen and floating offshore wind are all low-carbon technologies that are on the cusp of mass commercialisation and where the oil and gas sector could achieve leadership and massive scale. Keen to ensure Guyana maintains its green credentials, the government has given ExxonMobil approval to study the use of carbon capture tech in the new oil-producing country.
(Bloomberg) –Enterprise Products Partners LP agreed to buy Navitas Midstream Partners LLC from Warburg Pincus LLC for $3.25 billion in cash to add natural gas pipeline and processing assets in the Permian Basin, the world’s most prolific shale basin. The acquisition, Enterprise’s largest since 2014, will expand the...
The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
Oil futures rose Tuesday and U.S. prices traded above $80 a barrel, supported by tight supplies and growing expectations that the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t derail global demand. The market theme is “about demand recovery rather than supply concerns, although both are supportive of oil prices,”...
“We have furnished the British great material support and we will furnish far more in the future. There will be no ‘bottlenecks’ in our determination to aid Great Britain.” President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s resounding commitment in 1940 to supply Britain with military equipment has been on people’s minds again recently, as other shipments from the US have been helping relieve a different kind of crisis in Europe.
TPG (TPG) has filed to raise $1.0 billion from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement. The company operates as a global alternative investment asset manager for institutional and high net worth investors. For investors who can tolerate somewhat ‘lumpy’...
Oil and gas stocks had a big year in 2021. Rebounding demand and supply shortages drove both oil and gas prices to multi-year highs. After huge gains in the past 12 months, one analyst said Monday that investors may need to be more selective with oil and gas stocks in 2022.
SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) –Oil was poised for a third weekly gain as demand remained resilient while supplies are frayed across the OPEC+ coalition and beyond. Futures increased again on Friday to trade near $80 a barrel in New York, bringing this week’s increase to almost 7%. Kazakhstan’s biggest oil producer has altered output at the giant Tengiz field following protests in the country, while Libyan production has also been crimped. The oil market has firmed into a bullish backwardation structure, signaling growing supply tightness.
HOUSTON (Bloomberg) –A rally in oil prices lifted U.S. energy stocks to the highest since the pandemic emerged more than two years ago. The S&P 500 Energy Index rose 2.3% Thursday to the highest close since Jan. 7, 2020, when the virus was still thought to be contained to central China. Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. reached pre-pandemic stock prices earlier this week, while shale drillers ConocoPhillips and Pioneer Natural Resources Co. are trading at levels not seen since 2018.
HOUSTON (Bloomberg) –Pioneer Natural Resources Co., the biggest oil producer in the Permian Basin, closed out almost all its hedges for this year, indicating a bullish outlook for crude prices. The move will cost $328 million spread over the course of 2022, Pioneer said in a filing Wednesday, but...
Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) shares are little changed in London after the company says in a Q4 update that it will buy back $5.5B of shares "at pace" using the proceeds from Permian Basin asset sales. The Permian related distributions are in addition to the distributions of 20%-30% of...
Comments / 0