MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The decision has been made: students in Montgomery County Public Schools will not be going virtual. The district made the announcement Sunday. In the letter, Montgomery County Public Schools apologized for the lack of clear communication surrounding their decisions on COVID-19. The statement says their schools will remain open and switching to virtual will be a last resort. Interim Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Monifa B. McKnight, revealed she's recently tested positive for the virus and she's been working from home while recovering.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO