ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UW Health experts stress effectiveness of booster shots in fighting COVID-19

By Rayos Syndication User
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TSXcR_0dfi7Ydr00
UW Health University Hospital

MADISON, Wis. — Within the past week, Dane County and Wisconsin have both set records for new COVID-19 cases, due in large part to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

While breakthrough cases are becoming more common among those who are vaccinated, experts with UW Health stressed that vaccinations are still the best way to prevent severe illness from the virus. Getting a booster shot adds an even greater layer of protection, according to Dr. Dan Shirley, interim medical director of infection control at UW Health and associate professor of medicine at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

“Data also suggest that receiving a booster dose increases the vaccine effectiveness against omicron to similar levels that were previously seen against delta,” Dr. Shirley, said. “This includes increasing the protection dramatically for those who had previous infection.”

According to the CDC, data from South Africa and the United Kingdom shows that vaccine effectiveness against infection from Omicron is roughly 35%. A COVID-19 booster shot brings that effectiveness against infection back to 75%.

Those who are unvaccinated don’t have that same level of protection against infection and have even less protection against severe disease and death, according to the CDC.

A recent surge in cases — and subsequent hospitalizations — has pushed some local hospitals to their breaking point. In some cases, health care providers have had to deny care to some because they’re too overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

Local experts said the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the most recent surge have been among those who are unvaccinated.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Republicans continue push to make employers accept natural immunity in place of vaccines

MADISON, Wis. — A Republican-sponsored bill in the state legislature that would require employers to accept natural immunity to COVID-19 as a substitute for a vaccine or weekly testing mandate got a public hearing Tuesday. Several of the state’s medical groups like the Wisconsin Medical Society have registered their opposition to the bill, which was introduced late last year among...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Coronavirus
County
Dane County, WI
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin Doctor Slams Sen. Ron Johnson for Latest Outrageous Attack on COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Promotion of Infection is Deadly

MILWAUKEE — Today, Senator Ron Johnson ramped up his ongoing attacks against the COVID-19 vaccine, asking in an interview with conservative Wisconsin radio host, Vicki McKenna, herself a vaccine skeptic, “Why do we think that we can create something better than God in terms of combatting disease?” In response to this statement from the senator, who was named in one of The Washington Post’s “biggest Pinocchios of 2021,” Dr. Ann Helms, a neurologist in Brookfield and the Wisconsin State Lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care, released the following statement:
WISCONSIN STATE
CNET

Moderna booster FAQ: COVID shot side effects, vaccine effectiveness, what to know about third dose

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A third of of the US is now boosted with a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or a second of Johnson & Johnson's. All three boosters shots are effective in protecting against hospitalization and death, even from the highly contagious omicron variant. Research released by the UK on Friday continues to underscore the importance of boosters. The UK Health Security Agency's report notes that 20 weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccines, protection against the omicron variant decreases to only 10%, with a booster, or third dose, bringing protection back up to 90%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS 58

Wisconsin sees largest single-day increase in COVID cases ever

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. According to DHS, 8,058 new confirmed cases were reported. DHS says the new data is still coming in from over the holiday weekend. "This...
MILWAUKEE, WI
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Uw#Stress#Health Experts#Uw Health#Omicron#Data#Delta#Channel 3000
CBS Miami

Concerns From Health Experts Over State’s New COVID-19 Testing Guidance

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite new guidance from the state which discourages some people from getting tested for COVID-19, the demand remains high as just last week the state saw more than 397,000 new cases. “We just want to make sure that testing is going to be of clinical benefit,” said Jeremy Redfern with the Florida Department of Health. Under the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, the Department of Health released new covid testing guidance, which surprisingly encourages many people to not get tested. “If you’re asymptomatic, maybe you were exposed but you’re probably not sick, so you don’t necessarily need a test...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
henryford.com

Should I Get A COVID-19 Booster Shot?

With cases of the Omicron variant surging around the country, everyone who is eligible should get a COVID-19 booster dose, if they haven't already. Research shows that getting a booster can strengthen your protection against Omicron and other COVID-19 variants. "Efficacy of vaccine antibodies might decrease around six to eight...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner says unless you have booster shot, you’re not fully protected from COVID-19

TRENTON, NJ – On Monday, the state of New Jersey essentially changed the definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ to include COVID-19 booster shots. New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said that unless you receive your COVID-19 booster shot, you are no longer fully protected from the COVID-19 virus. Even if you are fully boosted, there is no guarantee that you are fully protected either.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
1K+
Followers
986
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy