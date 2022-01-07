ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Point, WI

First responders hold procession for Mineral Point firefighters killed in deadly crash

By Rayos Syndication User
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SidCq_0dfi7Vzg00
Mineral Point Firefighter Procession

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Mineral Point firefighters and other local first responders honored two of their co-workers Friday morning with a procession for the two firefighters recently killed in a deadly semi vs. firetruck crash.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on Highway 151 near mile marker 38. Authorities said the firefighters were responding to a different crash when their firetruck was hit by a semi.

Both firefighters were severely injured in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers not only go out to the families and friends of the victims, but the extended family of the fire department as well,” Iowa County Sheriff’s Office officials said. “This is a loss that cannot be comprehended.”

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office’s traffic unit planned to provide help with the escort. Other first responders who wanted to show their support for the Mineral Point Fire Department were asked to line the procession route at intersections and overpasses.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse man indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) — A federal grand jury indicted a 36-year-old La Crosse man Wednesday with five counts of distributing fentanyl. The jury, sitting in the Western District of Wisconsin in Madison, charged Antoine Hardie with distributing fentanyl on June 24 and 30, July 14 and Sept. 14 and 17. If convicted, Hardie faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each of the distribution charges.
LA CROSSE, WI
