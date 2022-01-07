First responders hold procession for Mineral Point firefighters killed in deadly crash

Mineral Point Firefighter Procession

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Mineral Point firefighters and other local first responders honored two of their co-workers Friday morning with a procession for the two firefighters recently killed in a deadly semi vs. firetruck crash.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on Highway 151 near mile marker 38. Authorities said the firefighters were responding to a different crash when their firetruck was hit by a semi.

Both firefighters were severely injured in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers not only go out to the families and friends of the victims, but the extended family of the fire department as well,” Iowa County Sheriff’s Office officials said. “This is a loss that cannot be comprehended.”

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office’s traffic unit planned to provide help with the escort. Other first responders who wanted to show their support for the Mineral Point Fire Department were asked to line the procession route at intersections and overpasses.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.