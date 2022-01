On Monday, Virginia Tech and Brent Pry announced the hiring of Tyler Bowen as the football program’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. Formerly the tight ends coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bowen, 32, has 11 years of Division I football experience. He spent four seasons at Penn State over two stints, first as a graduate assistant in 2014 where he created a connection with Pry. In his second stint from 2018-2020, Bowen was the tight ends coach and offensive recruiting coordinator for the Nittany Lions. He was also the interim offensive coordinator in 2019 and was the co-OC for the 2020 campaign.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO