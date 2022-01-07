ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

Want to run for mayor? Filing starts Monday

By Liz Beavers, Mineral Daily News-Tribune
Mineral Daily News Tribune
Mineral Daily News Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SK5Gn_0dfi7JeC00

KEYSER - Voters in the city of Keyser will have the opportunity to vote for a mayor and two city council members this year.

One of the council seats is the still-unfilled position formerly occupied by Ron Metcalf, who resigned in July. The other seat is currently held by Jennifer Junkins, who was originally elected to the council in 2014 and is finishing up her second term.

The mayoral position is currently held by Damon Tillman, who is finishing up his first term at the helm of the city. He was originally elected in 2018.

Those wishing to run for office may pick up their candidacy papers beginning Monday, Jan. 10, at City Hall. Deadline to complete and return them in noon Saturday, Jan. 29.

The only qualifications for mayor or council member are that the candidate must have been a resident within the city limits of Keyser, and must have been assessed and paid taxes on at least $500 worth of real or personal property within the city.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keyser, WV
Keyser, WV
Government
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' warning for Canada

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department on Monday advised against travel to neighboring Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High"...
TRAVEL
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel. “Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Council#City Limits#City Hall#Keyser Voters
The Hill

US looks to ward off Ukraine conflict in talks with Russia

High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Mineral Daily News Tribune

Mineral Daily News Tribune

202
Followers
106
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Keyser, WV from Keyser Mineral Daily News Tribune.

 http://newstribune.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy