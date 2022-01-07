Want to run for mayor? Filing starts Monday

KEYSER - Voters in the city of Keyser will have the opportunity to vote for a mayor and two city council members this year.

One of the council seats is the still-unfilled position formerly occupied by Ron Metcalf, who resigned in July. The other seat is currently held by Jennifer Junkins, who was originally elected to the council in 2014 and is finishing up her second term.

The mayoral position is currently held by Damon Tillman, who is finishing up his first term at the helm of the city. He was originally elected in 2018.

Those wishing to run for office may pick up their candidacy papers beginning Monday, Jan. 10, at City Hall. Deadline to complete and return them in noon Saturday, Jan. 29.

The only qualifications for mayor or council member are that the candidate must have been a resident within the city limits of Keyser, and must have been assessed and paid taxes on at least $500 worth of real or personal property within the city.

