NHL postpones two more Ottawa Senators games

Two more games for the Ottawa Senators have been officially postponed due to attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities. The games will be rescheduled for later in the season, with the hope of full attendance being possible. The following will not be played:

Saturday, Jan. 8

Ottawa @ Vancouver

Saturday, Jan. 15

Ottawa @ Winnipeg

That leaves the Senators playing the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames next week, games that were meant to be bookended by these matches in Vancouver and Winnipeg. Ottawa has had many of their games to this point rescheduled and currently sit with only 29 played, second to only the New York Islanders for the fewest in the league.

For the Canucks, this means that they will have no games between Jan. 1 and Jan. 11, which is now their next match and scheduled against the Florida Panthers. The Jets, meanwhile, played Thursday but won’t hit the ice again until Jan. 13.