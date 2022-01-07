ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL postpones two more Ottawa Senators games

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ep5K2_0dfi71qN00
Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Two more games for the Ottawa Senators have been officially postponed due to attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities. The games will be rescheduled for later in the season, with the hope of full attendance being possible. The following will not be played:

  • Saturday, Jan. 8
  • Ottawa @ Vancouver
  • Saturday, Jan. 15
  • Ottawa @ Winnipeg

That leaves the Senators playing the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames next week, games that were meant to be bookended by these matches in Vancouver and Winnipeg. Ottawa has had many of their games to this point rescheduled and currently sit with only 29 played, second to only the New York Islanders for the fewest in the league.

For the Canucks, this means that they will have no games between Jan. 1 and Jan. 11, which is now their next match and scheduled against the Florida Panthers. The Jets, meanwhile, played Thursday but won’t hit the ice again until Jan. 13.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

What the Ottawa Senators are thankful for in 2021

In the spirit of the holiday season, PHR will take a look at what teams are thankful for as the season passes the one-quarter mark. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Ottawa Senators.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils add two to protocol, Oilers-Senators rescheduled for January 15

The New Jersey Devils have placed two more in the COVID protocol, adding Janne Kuokkanen and Damon Severson to a growing list of unavailable players. The pair join Jesper Bratt, Nathan Bastian, Andreas Johnsson, Pavel Zacha, Yegor Sharangovich, Mason Geertsen, and the injured Dougie Hamilton in the protocol, putting Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in jeopardy.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators loan 2021 first-round pick Tyler Boucher to Ottawa 67's

Tyler Boucher, a first-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2021, has been officially loaned to the Ottawa 67’s, meaning he’ll be in junior for the rest of the season. Boucher’s college career lasted just 17 games as the Senators have signed the top prospect to an entry-level contract on Dec. 28. Now ineligible to return to Boston University, Boucher has been loaned to the Ottawa 67’s of the OHL, the CHL team that selected him in 2019. Senators general manager Pierre Dorion had this to say:
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: 4 Players Chicago Needs to Move ASAP

What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ottawa Senators#Canadian#The Florida Panthers#Jets
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers reportedly 'pretty high' on Canadiens' Ben Chiarot

Through the first period of Sunday’s afternoon tilt against the Florida Panthers, the short-handed Montreal Canadiens were able to stay even. Playing without most of their regulars, the team had just five defensemen dressed — many of them without much NHL experience. One of the veterans they were...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning hope to have Nikita Kucherov back by mid-January

After Sunday’s shutout loss at the hands of the New York Rangers, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Head coach Jon Cooper said after the game that injured forward Nikita Kucherov “is getting close” to returning, and the Lightning hope to have him back by the middle of the month. He was originally expected to miss two months after sustaining a lower-body injury after just three games this year, but that’s now turned into three months. He was averaging nearly 21 minutes a game and had four points in those three games, not missing a beat despite playing so little hockey over the past two years.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers forward Artemi Panarin enters COVID protocol

Shortly ahead of their matinee game Sunday against Tampa Bay, New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol along with assistant coach Mike Kelly, according to the team. In a corresponding move, the team recalled forward Morgan Barron from the taxi squad to have an extra forward on the active roster.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks activate Marc-Andre Fleury from COVID protocol

A smiling face is back on the Chicago Blackhawks’ active roster, as the team activated goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol this morning, per a team tweet. Fleury’s return is a byproduct of the new, shortened COVID-19 quarantine requirements. Fleury was placed in the protocol on...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks place forward Jason Dickinson into COVID protocol

Late Saturday night, Vancouver Canucks forward Jason Dickinson entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, per a team tweet. With Dickinson out, a recall from the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks is likely coming. The team had no extra healthy forwards on the active roster before Dickinson entered protocol on Saturday. Vancouver...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens, Senators make COVID protocol additions

The calendar has flipped to 2022, but the battle against the coronavirus won’t go away that easy. While the current surge may be producing far more positive results than symptomatic players, the league and its teams will continue to abide by the protocols in place, which will mean more players missing time. The first additions of the new year belong to Atlantic Division and Canadian rivals, the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens, both of whom are still scheduled to play on Saturday.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Roberto Luongo among candidates for Canadiens' GM position

As reported by TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Montreal Canadiens are beginning the process of reaching out to candidates for their vacant general manager position. LeBrun reports that Montreal has reached out to Roberto Luongo, Mathieu Darche, and Daniel Briere, asking their teams’ permission to interview them for the role.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston Bruins place Karson Kuhlman in COVID protocol

The Boston Bruins announced Saturday night that forward Karson Kuhlman entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. In a corresponding move, they recalled forward Oskar Steen from the AHL’s Providence Bruins to the taxi squad. Kuhlman, a 26-year-old native of Esko, Minnesota, has a goal and an assist in 18...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues forward Brayden Schenn likely out for Winter Classic

Per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Jim Thomas, St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn seems to be unavailable for the Winter Classic Saturday night in Minneapolis. He didn’t take warmups. Schenn has been day-to-day with an upper-body injury since the middle of December, but many were hopeful he could...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

819
Followers
2K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy