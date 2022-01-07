ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Meet the new ‘Kansas Today’ team debuting Monday on KSN

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJU2n_0dfi6twn00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN’s “Kansas Today” will debut several new team members on Monday.

Eddie Randle and Julia Thatcher will join Hunter Funk and Meteorologist Ronelle Williams from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Prior to joining the KSN team, Randle worked at KUSA-TV, in Denver, Colorado, for five years. In his time there, Eddie covered several national stories including the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting in 2021. He began his reporting career working for KSN’s sister station, KFDX-TV, in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Thatcher grew up in sunny Arizona. She worked as the weekend anchor in West Texas before heading to the Pacific Northwest as a morning anchor. She now considers it a privilege to highlight non-profits and organizations in the area, making a positive impact in her weekly segment “Here for You Spotlight.” Those stories will start airing next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

Larned official remembers friend in Saturday’s double homicide

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – For Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett, the reality of losing longtime friend Shala Smith and her 12-year-old son, Carver, is still sinking in. “Everyone is struggling with this,” said McNett. On Saturday, Larned police located three bodies, including that of Smith and her son. Shala Smith was a longtime worker at […]
LARNED, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
KSN News

Kansas asks you to quarantine if you’ve been to these two states

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated its travel quarantine list to include two regions within the U.S. and add two countries. In a recent press release from the KDHE, it states that New York and Washington D.C. have been added to its travel quarantine list along with Isle […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Weather#Ksnw#Kansas Today#Kusa Tv#Kfdx Tv#Ksn Tv
KSN News

FCC latest funding will give over $5 million to 19 Kansas school districts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Monday, Jan. 10, that it is committing $361,037,156.16 in their latest wave of Emergency Connectivity Fund (EFC) Program support to schools, libraries and consortia. Out of the 859 facilities that will be receiving this current wave of funding, 19 of them are in Kansas […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Jayhawk basketball fans will have to mask up to attend games

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Jayhawk basketball fans are going to be asked to mask up as the coronavirus and its variants sweep across Kansas in record numbers. A tweet from @KUAthletics quoted Coach Bill Self Friday said people will have to mask up to attend the games. “If you like attending @KUHoops games, as 16,000 […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Kansas high school basketball scores for Jan. 7 and Jan. 8

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL SATURDAY: Bucklin 64, Attica 49 Derby 54, BV North 40 Goodwell, Okla. 77, Deerfield 41 St. Mary’s Academy 49, Veritas Christian 28 Wichita Sunrise 86, Legacy Charter, S.C. 65 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL SATURDAY: Deerfield 34, Goodwell, Okla. 28 Derby 54, BV North 40 Herington 54, Centre 34 BOYS PREP BASKETBALL FRIDAY: Abilene […]
HIGH SCHOOL
KSN News

KSN News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy