Meet the new ‘Kansas Today’ team debuting Monday on KSN

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN’s “Kansas Today” will debut several new team members on Monday.

Eddie Randle and Julia Thatcher will join Hunter Funk and Meteorologist Ronelle Williams from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Prior to joining the KSN team, Randle worked at KUSA-TV, in Denver, Colorado, for five years. In his time there, Eddie covered several national stories including the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting in 2021. He began his reporting career working for KSN’s sister station, KFDX-TV, in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Thatcher grew up in sunny Arizona. She worked as the weekend anchor in West Texas before heading to the Pacific Northwest as a morning anchor. She now considers it a privilege to highlight non-profits and organizations in the area, making a positive impact in her weekly segment “Here for You Spotlight.” Those stories will start airing next week.

