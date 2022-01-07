ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ground beef recalled due to possible E. coli

Before you make lunch or dinner today, make sure it's not ground beef on a recall list.

More than 28,000 pounds of meat sold at popular grocery stores around the Las Vegas valley has been recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The raw, ground beef items were produced on Dec. 20, 2021.

Regulators say packaging tested positive for E. coli that was sold in seven states including Nevada, Arizona, California, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The ground beef was shipped to Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and WinCo.

Below is a list of the recalled products. To view the list with pictures of their packaging, click here .

  • WinCo, Fresh GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 18:37 through 18:48 L3, 1/11/2022
  • Wal-Mart, ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF 90% LEAN 10% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 18:49 through 19:18 L3, 1/11/2022
  • WinCo, Fresh GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN - 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22
  • Kroger, Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22
  • Albertsons, Signature Farms GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN/7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22
  • Wal-Mart, ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 21:15 through 22:42 L3, 1/11/2022
  • Wal-Mart, ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022
  • Win-Co, Fresh GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN - 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022
  • Kroger, GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022
  • Albertsons, Signature Farms GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022
  • Wal-Mart, ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 21:00 through 22:19 L2, 1/11/2022

Ima Warrior
2d ago

These people are rediculous. Recall after recall to create fear so you don’t buy and eat the products they don’t want you to eat. Just live your life. The food is fine.

