Here's How Garbage Truck Robot Arms Work: An Explainer

At 8:15 am Thursday, Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a reported garbage truck with a load on fire near the intersection of NW Hill Street and NW Harriman St. Prior to arrival of crews, the Republic Services driver followed their protocols and dumped the load of burning waste onto a vacant lot near the intersection. The truck was undamaged. Crews knocked down the flames, which had spread to an adjacent tree, and requested additional resources from both Republic Services and City of Bend Public Works in order to complete extinguishment and facilitate cleanup of the site. At this time, it is estimated that the debris will be completely removed from the site by the end of today. Bend Fire and Rescue would like to remind the community to never dispose of woodstove and fireplace ashes, bbq briquettes, smoking materials, or any other potential ignition source into household trash.

BEND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO