Pitt defensive captain returning in 2022

The Pitt Panthers are getting an important defensive piece back in 2022.

Defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre announced that he is using his last year of eligibility to play for Pitt.

“I’ve decided to use my last year of eligibility and continue my athletic and academic career in Pittsburgh,” said Alexandre in a post on social media.

In 12 games last season, one of the team’s 2021 captains had 41 total tackles, five tackles for loss totally 30 yards, 2.5 sacks and six quarterback hits.

“I’m excited to get back to work. Hail to Pitt,” said Alexandre.