Clarksville weather-related crashes continue, NWS reports melting trend this weekend

Local officials, dispatchers and towing companies had their work cut out of them Thursday and Friday as Clarksville-Montgomery County saw 178 traffic incidents, 121 of which were crashes, as a result of the 6-8 inches of snow that fell across northern Middle Tennessee.

One person died after a Thursday morning crash on interstate 24 near mile marker 16 in Montgomery County. He was later identified as Richard Jackson, 54.

Jackson was driving a Volvo truck when it ran off the right side of the interstate into an overpass pillar, according to a preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The truck hit the right side of the overpass pillar and detached from its trailer, the report said.

Jackson was a husband and father of two, a family friend confirmed.

Overnight Thursday and Friday morning, Clarksville Police responded to an additional five crashes. The Montgomery County Sherriff's Office had an additional 12 crashes and motorist assists. Two were injury wrecks, according to MCSO spokesperson Sandra Brandon.

All CMCSS schools, Clarksville Christian School, Clarksville Academy, and Montgomery County Government Offices remained closed Friday due to hazardous winter weather driving conditions.

Icy roads

The Clarksville Street Department was continuing to focus on clearing city streets, however, the roadways were still icy and slick as of Friday afternoon, officials said.

"The Clarksville Police Department continues to urge the public to minimize their travels until the roads are cleared," they added.

Problems were especially prevalent on I-24 westbound between mile markers 16 and 11.

"We are still encouraging those who can stay at home, to stay home," Brandon said. "Most roads are still covered in snow and ice."

Highway 76, an Interstate connector also known as MLK Parkway North, is a solid sheet of ice and officials were advising motorists to avoid the area Friday, at least until some clearing could happen.

NWS weekend weather report

Clarksville-Montgomery County received 6-7 inches of snow, according to National Weather Service forecaster John Cohen.

Cohen said with Friday being mostly sunny, "there will be a little bit of melting."

But the temperature was expected to plummet to 14 degrees Friday night.

The snow is excepted to melt throughout the weekend as Saturday will be cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees.

"That melting trend will continue into the rest of the weekend because it's going to stay above freezing," Cohen said. It will likely rain Saturday night and possibly thunderstorm after midnight with a low of 41.

NWS reports showers and possibly a thunderstorm on Sunday morning and afternoon with a high of 51 degrees.

Sunday night it will be partly cloudy, with a low of 23.

