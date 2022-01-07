ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio coronavirus numbers: 19,563 new cases, 440 hospitalizations

By Cris Belle
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon.

There have been 2,151,829 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 19,563 new cases reported Friday, along with a total of 30,072 deaths (including 398 deaths reported Friday).

When will omicron peak in Ohio?

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 99,170 people. There were 440 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

1,812,842 cases in the state are presumed recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Cuyahoga: 242,580
  • Franklin: 227,382
  • Hamilton: 143,634
  • Summit: 98,168
  • Montgomery: 95,605
Ohio AG Yost tells SCOTUS: OSHA can’t impose vaccine mandate

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 7,042,279 or about 60.25% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 10,626 people are reported to have started the vaccine.

