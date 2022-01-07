ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boozman Opposes Biden Vaccine Mandate – Joins Colleagues in Filing Amicus Brief Challenging Mandate Before Supreme Court

By Drew Gladden
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) joined Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Mike Braun (R-IN) and congressional Republicans in filing an amicus brief with the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) regarding today’s case considering the Biden Administration’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) vaccine...

